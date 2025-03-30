Protesters block traffic near Netanyahu's home, calling to bring hostages home

Hostage protesters block roads, chant ‘bring everyone home now.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 30, 2025 19:22
Protest for the return of the hostages holding signs at HaOgen junction, March 2025. (photo credit: Tal Gutterman)
Protest for the return of the hostages holding signs at HaOgen junction, March 2025.
(photo credit: Tal Gutterman)

Protesters gathered near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street home Sunday, calling for the return of the hostages and waving yellow flags.

Protesters gather near Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street residence, March 2025.

Bring them home

Protesters blocked the road to traffic, sitting in the street chanting, "They are being abandoned. Bring everyone home now."

"We are here to remind the head of Qatar's office in Israel [Netanyahu] that there are still citizens in this country with a heart and values who are going to fight!" said protest organization "HaHofshiim" (the free).

The organization said that it would continue activities "until they are back" and "until [Netanyahu] is gone."

Protesters gather near Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street residence, March 2025. (credit: Changing Direction)
Protesters gather near Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street residence, March 2025. (credit: Changing Direction)

Protesters for the hostages also gathered at HaOgen junction, calling to bring the hostages home, and protests are scheduled to take place outside the Kirya IDF headquarters.  



