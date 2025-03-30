Netanyahu proposes Fogel for intelligence minister, Smotrich opposes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to appoint Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel to the position of Intelligence Minister, who would be responsible, among other things, for overseeing security on Israel’s eastern border, two sources confirmed on Sunday.

The offer is currently off the table; however, Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich blocked it.

The offer came as part of an attempt to solve a coalition dispute between Smotrich and Oztma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ben-Gvir’s party resigned from the government in January in opposition to the hostage deal. The two parties ran on a joint ticket in the 2022 election but then split.

However, as part of what is known as the “Norwegian Law,” Otzma Yehudit’s return to the Knesset pushed out the Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot. Sukkot entered the Knesset after Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu resigned his Knesset seat in order to serve solely as a minister. Eliyahu’s return to the Knesset pushed out Sukkot.

Otzma Yehudit returned to the government earlier in March. The “Norwegian Law” does not allow Eliyahu to resign his Knesset seat for a second time, and therefore one of the party’s two other ministers – Ben-Gvir or Negev and Galilee Minister Gvir or Negev and Galilee Minister Yizhak Wasserlauf - were expected to resign their Knesset seat in order to allow for Sukkot’s return. Committee head Zvika Fogel leads a National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir’s push

Ben-Gvir has refused, however, and has attempted to leverage his position in order to reap political benefits. According to coalition agreements between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit, the latter may appoint a deputy minister in addition to their three ministerial posts.

Ben-Gvir proposed that Almog Cohen - officially a member of Otzma Yehudit but has de facto been operating independently due to a rift between him and Ben-Gvir – resign his Knesset seat in order to become a deputy minister, but Cohen refused.

Ben-Gvir then pushed the idea that Fogel become Intelligence Minister, and Netanyahu agreed. Smotrich, however, refused on the grounds that Otzma Yehudit should not be awarded for insubordination and should not receive more than what was promised in coalition agreements.

Some members of Smotrich’s party, as well as members of the opposition, also criticized Ben-Gvir for requesting to open another ministry since the government already has an unprecedented 33 ministers.

Current Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel initially served as Intelligence Minister, but the position remained vacant after she took over her current ministry from Ofir Akunis, who was appointed Israeli Consul General in New York in March 2024.