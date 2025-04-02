Likud MK: Government should consider dropping haredi IDF exemption attempts

The former principal warned that failure to lessen the burden will lead to the IDF's reservist system collapse.

By ELIAV BREUER
MK Tally Gotliv court hearing on the case of the "Rosh Yehudi" association against the Tel Aviv Municipality which prevents against the holding of the traditional Yom Kippur prayer in the public space at Dizengoff Square, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. October 9, 2024. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
MK Tally Gotliv court hearing on the case of the "Rosh Yehudi" association against the Tel Aviv Municipality which prevents against the holding of the traditional Yom Kippur prayer in the public space at Dizengoff Square, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. October 9, 2024.
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Likud MK Tally Gotliv said on Wednesday that the government should consider not passing a law to that will grant an exemption from IDF service for a large portion of eligible haredim, and instead proceed under the existing law that requires that all haredim be drafted into the IDF.

The IDF would not be able to draft all haredim immediately so the process would be staggered in any case, Gotliv argued.

A temporary law to come

Religious Zionist Party MK Michal Woldiger said that the committee should pass a law, but that it should be designated as temporary in order to be able to examine its effectivity.

Her comments came after an impassioned speech by Rabbi Yirmi Stavitsky, former principal of Himmelfarb High School in Jerusalem, of which 10 graduates were killed on October 7 or during the ensuing war.

Haredi men are seen protesting the effort to draft ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the IDF. (credit: FLASH90)
Haredi men are seen protesting the effort to draft ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the IDF. (credit: FLASH90)

Stavitsky warned that the increasing burden on IDF reservists was not sustainable and would lead to a collapse that would harm national security. Moreover, Stavitsky argued, haredim should have the “right and duty” to serve in the army and become involved citizens.

There was no reason to exempt or even legally define haredim as a separate group, and each haredi individual should be at the very minimum given the opportunity to serve, Stavitsky argued. He added that there should be personal sanctions against those that refuse the draft without receiving a legal exemption.   



