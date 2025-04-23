Calls for Netanyahu's incapacitation increase after Ronen Bar affidavit

Calls to enact a process to announce Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu legally incapable of serving in his position grew following the release of a sworn affidavit by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar on Monday.

In the affidavit, Bar asserted that Netanyahu decided to fire him due to a series of measures that posed political threats.

These included Bar’s refusal to approve security measures that would have delayed Netanyahu’s testimony in his criminal trial; the Shin Bet’s investigation into two cases involving Netanyahu’s close aides, relating to leaked classified documents and alleged public relations services provided by the aides to Qatar; the Shin Bet’s investigation into the October 7 massacre, which included criticism of the political echelon; and Bar’s insistence on the formation of a State Commission of Inquiry.

Bar also stated in the affidavit that Netanyahu had pressured him to use tools reserved for use against subversion or threats of violence, against leaders and “financiers” of the protests against the judicial reforms.

The Prime Minister's Office revealed that one of these leaders was lawyer Gonen Ben-Yitzhak, one of the founders of the Crime Minister protest group.

Finally, Bar claimed that Netanyahu had demanded of him that in the case of a constitutional crisis, he obeyed the prime minister and not the High Court of Justice. He also filed a classified affidavit with documents that he said were proof of his claims.

The quasi-constitutional Basic Law: The Government says, “Should the Prime Minister be temporarily incapable of performing his duties, his position shall be performed by the Substitute Prime Minister. After the passage of 100 consecutive days on which the Substitute Prime Minister served in the place of the Prime Minister, and he did not return to perform his duties, he shall be considered to be incapable of performing his duties on a permanent basis.”

A later clause adds that “the Government is considered to have resigned on the 101st day on which a replacement served in his place.”

The law does not define the term “incapable,” but there are indications in court rulings from the past years that indicate that in certain extreme situations, the term may refer to “legally uncapable” and not necessarily physically or mentally incapable.

In an attempt to prevent the “legally uncapable” interpretation from applying to Netanyahu, the coalition in March 2023 amended the law such that it only referred to physical or mental incapacity.

However, the High Court of Justice ruled in January 2024 that the law would only apply beginning with the next Knesset, since it was tailor-made specifically for Netanyahu and therefore amounted to improper use by the Knesset of constitutional power.

Deeming the prime minister “legally uncapable” of serving in his position has never happened before and the result would be unclear. However, it is highly controversial, since it would amount to the removal of the highest elected official, and perhaps to the fall of the government.

Opposition leaders have been wary to endorse such a move, which is known as "incapacitation", out of concern that their support for it would delegitimize as a political move in the eyes of the government’s supporters.

Opposition leaders have preferred to “leave the legalities” to the judicial system, and focus instead on the realms of parliament and public opinion, according to two sources from the opposition.

National Unity MK's criticism

One member of the opposition, National Unity MK Matan Kahana, sharply criticized the idea of incapacitation. Kahana argued in a post on X that demanding incapacitation was as severe as calling to disobey the High Court.

The legal battle over incapacitation has therefore mostly been fought by NGOs. One in particular, called “Israel Democracy Guard (IDG)” filed a petition to the High Court of Justice on Friday to issue a temporary injunction for the prime minister and government to explain why he should not be designated incapable of serving in his position. The IDG requested and received permission on Monday to add Bar’s affidavit to its appeal.

Netanyahu is standing trial on one count of bribery and three counts of fraud and breach of trust, and already in 2020, a number of groups petitioned the High Court of Justice to prevent him from serving as prime minister due to the inherent conflict-of-interest of being responsible for the governmental law enforcement system, while simultaneously being prosecuted by that same system.

The court, in an 11-0 ruling, struck down the petition and ruled that Netanyahu could serve as prime minister on the condition that he completed and respected a conflict-of-interest agreement.

The agreement barred Netanyahu from involving himself in any matter that could affect his trial, particularly the law enforcement and judicial systems.

Numerous subsequent attempts and appeals to both the High Court of Justice and the Attorney General, mostly by NGOs, over what they claimed were violations of the conflict-of-interest agreement.

Most of these appeals occurred since the current government took office in late 2022 and immediately launched its judicial reforms.

They were largely unsuccessful – the attorney general’s approach was generally to issue an opinion against incapacitation, while reminding Netanyahu that the conflict of interest was legally binding.

IDG’s petition was filed after Bar first alluded in a filing to the High Court on April 8 that Netanyahu had attempted to use the Shin Bet to delay giving testimony in his trial.

The IDG also mentioned as justifications for incapacitation the government’s attempts to fire the attorney-general; recent developments in criminal investigations into a number of close advisors over allegedly providing public relations services to Qatar while serving in the prime minister’s office; incitement by Netanyahu against the judicial system and his adaption of the “Deep State” conspiracy; and other developments.

The detailed affidavit filed on Monday strengthened their case, IDG wrote on Monday in their request to add it to their petition, since it showed that Netanyahu “intends to use the Shin Bet against High Court decisions.”

According to IDG, “If another example of the way in which the respondent [Netanyahu] is dismantling democratic rule in Israel was necessary, this statement by the Shin Bet head shows that the continued function of the respondent as prime minister poses a close if not immediate danger to the country’s fundamental character as Jewish and democratic.”