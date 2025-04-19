Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar expected to resign in May, submit affidavit Sunday - report

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is expected to resign from his position in May, N12 reported on Saturday evening.

In an affidavit to be submitted on Sunday to the High Court of Justice as part of the petitions against his dismissal, the Shin Bet chief is expected to elaborate on his accusations against the political leadership — including the claim that the dismissal process began after he declined to provide the Prime Minister with a legal opinion that could help him avoid testifying in his trial.

This is a developing story.