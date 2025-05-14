Governing coalition removes all legislation for second straight week due to haredi Knesset boycott

The coalition on Wednesday removed from the Knesset plenum’s agenda all legislation proposed by its members due to an ongoing boycott by the haredi parties.

The boycott is over the government’s delay in advancing a law that will likely exempt a majority of military-age haredi men from IDF service.

The plenum on Wednesday is usually dedicated to preliminary voting on bills by private MKs, and the removal of their bills means that no initiatives by coalition MKs will advance for the second straight week.

Haredi parties demand gov't make advancements on IDF service law

Sources in haredi parties said that their demand is that the government make “significant advancement” on the IDF service law before they resume voting in favor of other coalition bills. They did not define exactly what the “significant advancement” entailed.

In the meantime, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) chairman MK Yuli Edelstein has indicated that he will propose a version of the bill that will include higher than expected draft quotas for haredim. Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Israelis demonstrate against IDF enlistment in Jerusalem, March 27, 2025. (credit: ALON HACHMON)

This would likely be unacceptable to haredi politicians. The bill is currently being formulated by the FADC’s legal team.