Netanyahu: Golan and Olmert’s claims of war crimes are ‘shocking’

Democrats chairman Yair Golan’s comment on KAN radio on Wednesday that “sane countries do not kill babies as a pastime” and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s comment on BBC on Thursday that Israel’s actions were “close to a war crime” were “shocking” and echo “terrible slander against the IDF and State of Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on X on Wednesday.

“While we are fighting the Hamas murderers, we are not only fighting them but also the false propaganda and slander against Israeli soldiers,” the prime minister said. “And here they come from within us and echo this, and give legitimacy to this terrible slander against the IDF and State of Israel, and repeating all the lies, [such as that Israel is] an apartheid state and baby killers,” the prime minister said.

“You cannot pay for this. Hamas says, ‘I cannot believe it,’ they are rubbing their hands with delight,” Netanyahu said. He added that there was “some sort of rot within us, that people cannot see the just war we are fighting with just methods, as the IDF is making all efforts to avoid harming civilians, and Hamas is making all efforts to harm civilians, not just ours, but theirs too,” Netanyahu said.

He concluded by saying that the comments “created damage” and that “we will need to fight this as well.”

The video was taken outdoors, and Golan responded soon after with a video of his own also taken outdoors, mimicking Netanyahu’s style. Leader of the Democrats party Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 10, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

'Shocking' that 'after October 7, you are still prime minister'

“I’ll tell you what’s shocking,” Golan said. “What’s shocking is that after October 7, you are still prime minister. What’s shocking is that you funded Hamas with billions of dollars, and even after you were told it was reaching Nukhba [Hamas commandos], you did not shut the faucet.”

Golan continued, “What’s shocking is that your aides took money from Qatar. A state that funded Hamas and October 7 lined the pockets of your advisors, and you know what is more shocking? That you have not yet fired them, that you have not renounced them.”

“What’s shocking is that you abandon hostages and fighters in favor of draft dodgers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. What’s shocking is that again and again you delay hostage deals, and abandon them to stay in power. What’s shocking is that you sell fighters and reservists for haredi wheeling and dealing. What’s shocking is that my son is about to go into Gaza, while your son is partying in Miami and spitting poison on Israel.”

“Do you know what really shocks you? Saying the truth without fearing the poison machine,” Golan concluded.

Golan’s comments on Tuesday morning in the KAN interview drew criticism from within both the coalition and opposition. He later said in a press conference that his words were directed at the government, which he claimed was expanding the war for political purposes, and not at IDF soldiers.