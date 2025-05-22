Yuval Raphael performs 'New Day will Rise' for hostage families at Hostages Square

Israel's Eurovision 2025 representative, Yuval Raphael, performed "New Day Will Rise" at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday, the Hostages Families Forum announced.

The performance took place ahead of "Evyatar's Jam," a weekly Thursday evening event organized by the family and friends of Evyatar David, who was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas from the Nova music festival.

Raphael performed along with Israeli songwriter Keren Peles, the creator of the Israeli 2025 Eurovision song, and last year’s “Hurricane,” which was performed by Eden Golan and came in fifth place overall.

The Nova Festival survivor recently recounted how she saw friends in the audience who hid with her from Hamas terrorists in a shelter on October 7, after her successful semi-final performance in Basel, Switzerland.

''I spotted my friends from the bomb shelter," she revealed. Israel's Eurovision 2025 representative Yuval Raphael performed ''New Day Will Rise'' at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, May, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Israel calling back hostage deal team from Qatar over lack of progress

Regarding the hostage deal negotiations, Israel is bringing back the entire hostage delegation team from Qatar, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The Hostages Families Forum respondedthat the news of the suspension of negotiations causes them "immense pain" and that they "we will continue to fight for their return — until the last hostage is home."