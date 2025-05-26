WATCH: Thousands mark Jerusalem Day, clashes erupt in Muslim quarter

Many thousands gathered Monday in Jerusalem to celebrate Jerusalem Day - the national holiday that commemorates the reunification of east Jerusalem with west Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967.

Rioters clashing with police

People marched through the streets, sang, and danced as they celebrated the city.

As in previous years, the day saw some violence with rioters clashing with police and harassing residents of the Old City's Arab quarter. Rioters chanted inciting national slogans, and assaulted people.