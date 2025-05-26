WATCH: Thousands mark Jerusalem Day, clashes erupt in Muslim quarter

Thousands of people gather in the capital for Jerusalem Day. Rioters clash with police and Muslim quarter residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 21:14
Jewish men clash with police during Jerusalem Day celebrations at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 26, 2025. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Many thousands gathered Monday in Jerusalem to celebrate Jerusalem Day - the national holiday that commemorates the reunification of east Jerusalem with west Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967.

Rioters clashing with police

People marched through the streets, sang, and danced as they celebrated the city.

As in previous years, the day saw some violence with rioters clashing with police and harassing residents of the Old City's Arab quarter. Rioters chanted inciting national slogans, and assaulted people. 



