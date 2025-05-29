US firmly rejects France's attempt to recognize Palestinian state at UN

The United States manifested its support to Israel at the UN Security Council against France by "firmly rejecting any attempt to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state" on Thursday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivered a speech on Wednesday, reiterating the country's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging "the implementation of a two-state solution." Barrot also announced that France will co-host, alongside Saudi Arabia, a United Nations conference in June regarding this topic.

The American embassy argued in response that the implementation of a two-state solution would constitute a "reward for Hamas' shocking attack on Israel," in reference to the May 21st Washington shooting attack at the Jewish Museum in which Elias Rodriguez killed two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

"The United States will do its part to help forge this new reality alongside Israel and our Arab partners. But at the same time – the United States stands with Israel in unequivocally rejecting any effort to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state or impose conditions on Israel," the embassy stated.

In response to the French ministry, Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said that any "recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward for Hamas for the atrocities of October 7, and a resounding message to terrorist organizations around the world to murder, burn, rape and kidnap - this is the way."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in April that France could recognize a Palestinian state in June, adding that, in turn, some countries in the Middle East could recognize the state of Israel.

"We need to move towards recognition (of a Palestinian state). And so over the next few months, we will. I'm not doing it to please anyone. I'll do it because at some point it will be right," he said during an interview on France 5 television.

"And because I also want to take part in a collective dynamic that should also enable those who defend Palestine to recognize Israel in their turn, something that many of them are not doing," the French president declared.

