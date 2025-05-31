'Don’t threaten us with sanctions': Katz visits West Bank as new settlements approved

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the northern West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur on Friday alongside Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, shortly after the government approved the establishment of 22 new settlements in the region.

Describing the move as a “historic moment for settlements,” Katz framed the decision as a strong response to terrorism and a signal to international leaders.

He also pushed back against the possibility of foreign sanctions in response to Israeli policy.

“Don’t threaten us with sanctions — we will not be brought to our knees, and we will not bow to threats,” he said.

“The settlement movement in Judea and Samaria will continue to grow stronger, and the State of Israel will flourish and thrive.” DEFENSE MINISTER Israel Katz appears at a committee meeting in the Knesset on Tuesday. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

A message to Macron and his allies

He criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and others who support the recognition of a Palestinian state, saying such efforts would be meaningless: "It is also a clear message to Macron and his allies."

“You may recognize a Palestinian state on paper, but that paper will end up in the dustbin of history,” Katz declared.