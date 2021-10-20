Ben-Gvir calls MK Yasmin Sax Fridman 'cat feeder' in Knesset

Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir interrupted Yesh Atid MK Yasmin Sax Fridman on Wednesday in the Knesset and called her a "cat feeder."

The statement took place as the Public Security Committee held a discussion on crime in the Arab sector.

Sax Fridman quickly fired back in response. "Do you really think this is an insult to me? If you knew me, you'd know who I am."

His nickname for her was also criticized as disrespectful by committee chair Meirav Ben-Ari

Sax Fridman has expressed support of animal rights in the past in the past. Ben-Gvir, in his comment, was seemingly referring to Sax Fridman's maiden speech in the Knesset, called herself a "third-generation cat feeder."



pic.twitter.com/owdoHvXQ65 רוצים לספר לאיתמר שמאכילות חתולים יכולות ויכולים לעשות עוד דברים??? ספרו לנו מה אתם/ן עושים יחד עם האכלת חתולים...❤️❤️ #מאכילות_חתולים_זו_לא_קללה October 20, 2021

The MK later took to Twitter with a video of the interaction at the Knesset.

"Want to tell Itamar that cat feeders can do more? Tell us what you do while feeding cats," she tweeted, followed by the hashtag translating to "'cat feeder' is not a curse."

This is a developing story.