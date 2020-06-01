The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Bennett backs away from open opposition to Trump plan

His rejection was based on opposition to a Palestinian state and information he had received that the US map for the application of sovereignty was finalized, and that no changes could be made.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 1, 2020 16:43
Israeli minister of Defense Naftali Bennett speaks at the 17th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, on February 24, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli minister of Defense Naftali Bennett speaks at the 17th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, on February 24, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett backed away on Monday from open opposition to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan until all its details are finalized.
“Once the map and the plan are finalized we will make our decision,” Bennett said, adding that peace was a "Jewish ideal" but that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be an existential threat to the State of Israel. 
Bennett spoke out less than a week after he had slammed the plan. His earlier rejection was based on opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state and information he said he had received that the US map for the application of sovereignty was finalized, and that no changes could be made.
The settler leadership had warned that the map contained details that would create a de facto building freeze and lead to the destruction of at least 15 settlements.
In an interview in the Makor Rishon newspaper published Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the map was not finalized and added that he had no plans to bring the issue of Palestinian statehood to a vote.
The information that the map is not finalized and Netanyahu's decision to focus any government and Knesset vote solely on the application of sovereignty has temporarily quelled some of the opposition, including on Bennett's part.
“Asserting Israeli sovereignty over parts of the land of Israel is a historic act,” said Bennett who was one of the first high-level politicians to support sovereignty, putting forward a plan already in 2012 for Israel to annex the entirety of Area C, where all the Israeli settlements are located.
But Bennett cautioned, “founding a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of Israel is an existential disaster.”
The Trump plan calls for a demilitarized state on 70% of the West Bank.
“We don’t know yet the details of the plan or the map – is it sovereignty or Palestine,” Bennett said, adding that, “We’re working to influence it, and bring to applying good Israeli sovereignty, one that we could support wholeheartedly.”
He made his comments in Hebrew and English and took a moment to thank Trump for his efforts on behalf of the State of Israel.
“President Trump has proven to be huge friend of the State of Israel [as a result of] his actions, including the recognition of Jerusalem and of the Golan Heights. We’re profoundly thankful for that,” Bennett explained.


Tags Naftali Bennett Donald Trump Annexation Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by