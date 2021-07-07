The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bennett, Shaked split on kicking rebel MK Chikli out of Yamina

Bill enabling MKs to split off of Likud passes into law, Edelstein expects it to "boomerang" against the party's rivals.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 7, 2021 16:27
New Knesset member Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset , ahead of the opening Knesset session of the new government, on April 05, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
New Knesset member Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset , ahead of the opening Knesset session of the new government, on April 05, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked are divided over whether to give up on rebel Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, sources in the party revealed to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
Both Bennett and Shaked are furious at Chikli for preventing the passage of a controversial bill preventing Palestinians from receiving citizenship by marrying Israeli Arabs. They were counting on the vote of Chikli to narrowly pass the bill, but he changed his mind at the last minute.
The sources said Shaked wants to initiate the process of formally declaring Chikli a rebel MK. That status would prevent Chikli from becoming a minister or running for the next Knesset with a current party.
But the sources said Bennett was still willing to give Chikli another chance, knowing that his vote could be needed to pass the state budget and other key laws. 
Chikli said in radio interviews on Wednesday that he "does not have to be a soldier of Bennett," because the prime minister had changed his views. He said his own views had not changed and that if there would be an election now, he would vote for Likud
He was invited to speak at a Likud rally in Givat Shmuel, But he decided not to go to the event after it was revealed.
Despite the opposition of another rebellious MK, Eli Avidar of Yisrael Beytenu, the coalition succeeded early Wednesday in passing into law a bill that would enable four MKs to break off from Likud. The bill, which passed by a vote of 60 to 54, changes the old law, which required a third of the MKs in a faction to break off.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's No. 2 in Likud, MK Yuli Edelstein, said he expected that new law to "boomerang" against the party's rivals who passed it. 
The Likud called the passage of the law a desperate and undemocratic move of a coalition trying to make up for its failures.
The Knesset also passed into law bills extending the deadline for passing the state budget until 145 days following the formation of a new government and expanding the Norwegian Law. Smaller factions in the coalition will now be able to have an additional minister or deputy minister resign and be replaced by the next candidate on their party's list for the Knesset. If the minister or deputy quits the Knesset, he can return at the new MKs expense.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar resigned through the Norwegian Law on Wednesday. When his resignation takes effect on Friday, he will be replaced by the next candidate of his New Hope Party, former Likud MK Michal Shir. 
In Yesh Atid, Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen resigned. She will be replaced by former MK Moshe Tur-Paz, who was born in Philadelphia to British parents.
There are now two American-born MKs in the Knesset: Tur-Paz and Blue and White MK Alon Tal, who was born in North Carolina. 


Tags Likud Naftali Bennett ayelet shaked Norwegian law
