Bennett to Jewish leaders: 'Taking steps to reduce Palestinian tensions'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a Zoom conversation with the heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, that although there will be no political breakthroughs with the Palestinians during his tenure, he intends to take steps to reduce conflict with them.

"Everyone understands that we are not expecting a political breakthrough in the near future," Bennett said.

"There has always been a dichotomy - either advocating for a Palestinian state or doing nothing," the prime minister explained. "I think in many areas it is possible to act to reduce the problem even if it cannot be solved at the moment. If the coronavirus cannot be completely eliminated, will we not do anything? If it is not possible to eradicate all road accidents, will we not do anything?" Especially in the economic field - I believe that employment and living with dignity can improve people's situations. Both sides can take steps to reduce tension and improve life."

When asked about the meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas, Bennett said he did not intend to meet with Abbas because he had filed a complaint against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

"As someone who comes from the business world - if someone sues me I'm not nice to him," Bennett said. "I also do not want to create for the Palestinians the illusion of something that will not happen and then the disappointment that may have negative consequences. This is the current situation and I understand it. We will not take radical steps. We will freeze construction and take steps to stabilize the area."

Bennett also said in a Zoom conversation that following his meeting with President Biden , a joint team was formed for Israel and the United States to deal with the Iranian issue.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

"We oppose the nuclear deal - but I understand where America stands on the issue," Bennett said. "Instead of fighting all day about the nuclear deal, we see it as just one part of a much larger strategy. Our strategy is not just about whether or not there is a return to the nuclear deal."

Bennett noted that his visit to Washington was intended to restore the bipartisan atmosphere regarding US-Israel relations.

"Joe Biden is a true friend of Israel. We will be honest with each other. We will be human with each other. We will tell each other the truth and when there are things we do not agree on, we will talk about them and resolve them quietly."