Bill would give all Israelis free face masks

A new bill submitted by coalition and opposition MKs on Wednesday would require the state to offer disposable masks free of charge to all citizens for as long as statutes demand that they be worn.The bill, initiated by Joint List MK Aida Touma Sliman, was presented by 27 lawmakers across the house. It will be brought for a vote when the Ministerial Committee on Legislation next convenes, although this has not happened for five weeks. As MKs from seven different factions endorsed the bill, it has a good chance of being voted into law.The bill would require the government to distribute the masks to the public at distribution points throughout the country. It states that there is a consensus around the world that wearing masks helps prevent the spread of coronavirus, so the government must take responsibility and must ensure that all citizens have access to masks.Ahead of the first Gulf War in 1991, when Israel feared a chemical weapons attack by then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, the state distributed gas masks without charge to all Israelis.