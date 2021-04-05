The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Blue and White decides to back Lapid

Presidential consultations start with disagreement between Rivlin, Likud

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 5, 2021 10:18
President Reuven Rivlin (center) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, September 25 2019 (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin (center) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, September 25 2019
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
More than a year after the Blue and White Party split up in a fight between its leaders, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, Gantz announced on Monday morning that his representatives will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that Lapid be tasked with forming a government, Blue and White announced on Monday morning.
Gantz held back with his endorsement until now and considered backing Yamina head Naftali Bennett instead in an effort to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming the next government.
"We will continue to do all we can to ensure that an honest government will be formed and that the mandate will not go to Netanyahu, who is busy with his trial," Gantz said. "I call on the entire change bloc to recommend MK Lapid to prevent Netanyahu from receiving the mandate."
With the support of Blue and White's eight MKs, Lapid will have the support of 45, including representatives of Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Meretz. The Joint List will decide by Monday evening whether to give Lapid five more.
Netanyahu has the support of the 52 MKs of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionist Party. Ra'am (United Arab List) could decide to give Netanyahu four more.
Rivlin began his consultations with the 13 Knesset factions at the president's residence on Monday morning. The first to arrive were Likud representatives, Amir Ohana, Tzachi Hanegbi and Ophir Akunis, who formally recommended Netanyahu to form the government and argued with Rivlin for more than half an hour.  
"The central consideration that will guide me will be which MK has the best chance of building a government that will earn the trust of the Knesset," Rivin said. "That is how I handled the other recent elections and that is what I will do now."
Ohana objected and said that the March 23 election was a clear victory for Netanyahu and Likud. He pointed out that the only time in recent memory that a party leader was chosen to form a government who did not receive the most votes was when Kadima beat Likud by only one seat in 2009 and Netanyahu was asked to form a government by then-President Shimon Peres, rather than Kadima head Tzipi Livni.
"The Likud is by far the largest faction and Prime Minister Netanyahu will have the most recommendations, so there is no doubt he will have the best chance to build a government," Ohana told reporters after meeting Rivlin. 
Rivlin will be meeting with the factions in order of size, starting with Likud, followed by Yesh Atid, Shas, Blue and White, Yamina, United Torah Judaism, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, the Religious Zionist Party, Joint List, New Hope, Meretz and Ra’am (United Arab List).
The president will announce who will receive his mandate either on Tuesday, when the new Knesset will be sworn in, or on Wednesday, taking into account which candidate received the most recommendations but deciding based on who could best form a stable government.


Tags Elections Knesset Politics israeli knesset israeli politics Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jordan: Israel keeps a close eye on its eastern neighbor - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by