More than a year after the Blue and White Party split up in a fight between its leaders, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, Gantz announced on Monday morning that his representatives will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that Lapid be tasked with forming a government, Blue and White announced on Monday morning.

Gantz held back with his endorsement until now and considered backing Yamina head Naftali Bennett instead in an effort to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming the next government.

"We will continue to do all we can to ensure that an honest government will be formed and that the mandate will not go to Netanyahu , who is busy with his trial," Gantz said. "I call on the entire change bloc to recommend MK Lapid to prevent Netanyahu from receiving the mandate."

With the support of Blue and White's eight MKs, Lapid will have the support of 45, including representatives of Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Meretz. The Joint List will decide by Monday evening whether to give Lapid five more.

Netanyahu has the support of the 52 MKs of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionist Party. Ra'am (United Arab List) could decide to give Netanyahu four more.

Rivlin began his consultations with the 13 Knesset factions at the president's residence on Monday morning. The first to arrive were Likud representatives, Amir Ohana, Tzachi Hanegbi and Ophir Akunis, who formally recommended Netanyahu to form the government and argued with Rivlin for more than half an hour.

"The central consideration that will guide me will be which MK has the best chance of building a government that will earn the trust of the Knesset," Rivin said. "That is how I handled the other recent elections and that is what I will do now."

Ohana objected and said that the March 23 election was a clear victory for Netanyahu and Likud. He pointed out that the only time in recent memory that a party leader was chosen to form a government who did not receive the most votes was when Kadima beat Likud by only one seat in 2009 and Netanyahu was asked to form a government by then-President Shimon Peres, rather than Kadima head Tzipi Livni.

"The Likud is by far the largest faction and Prime Minister Netanyahu will have the most recommendations, so there is no doubt he will have the best chance to build a government," Ohana told reporters after meeting Rivlin.

Rivlin will be meeting with the factions in order of size, starting with Likud, followed by Yesh Atid, Shas, Blue and White, Yamina, United Torah Judaism, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, the Religious Zionist Party, Joint List, New Hope, Meretz and Ra’am (United Arab List).

The president will announce who will receive his mandate either on Tuesday, when the new Knesset will be sworn in, or on Wednesday, taking into account which candidate received the most recommendations but deciding based on who could best form a stable government.