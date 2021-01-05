Blue and White minister Meirav Cohen joining Yesh Atid

Yesh Atid announced on Tuesday that the minister for social equality, Meirav Cohen, is joining the party.Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Cohen will deliver a joint statement to the press on Tuesday night.Cohen was promised a high place on the Yesh Atid list. She told Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of her decision in advance. Cohen is another in a long list of ministers and MKs who have left Blue and White. Out of the party's top 37 candidates who ran in the last election last March, only eight remain with Blue and White. But Cohen is the first to go to Yesh Atid.
Sources in Yesh Atid said they would only take candidates who fit the party's ideology. They said Cohen had done good work in the government and was a perfect fit.