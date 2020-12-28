Blue and White saves Yifat Shasha-Biton from being sanctioned 'deserter'

An effort by Likud to declare MK Yifat Shasha-Biton a "deserter," because she joined prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party failed on Monday, because Blue and White MKs blocked the move in the Knesset House Committee.

Shasha-Biton entered the Knesset with former finance minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu Party. She was given a slot on the Likud list as part of a merger agreement between Likud and Kulanu. After she announced that was joining New Hope, Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar asked the House Committee to rule that she had deserted Likud and therefore could not take party funding with her. Losing Shasha-Biton's funding would have been a blow to New Hope , which would have been left with only the funding from the Derech Eretz Party of MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.

Shasha-Biton said her agreement with Likud was only for the current Knesset and not the next one, and she did not break it. Likud MKs said her vote against the proposal to extend the deadline to pass the state budget, which could have prevented early elections, proved otherwise.

"What you are doing is bullying," Shasha-Biton told Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar.

House Committee chairman Eitan Ginzburg, who is the faction chairman of Blue and White, supported Shasha-Biton, saying that during an election campaign, MKs have the right to defect to other parties. Blue and White's representatives on the committee include MKs who are looking for new political homes.

Sa'ar expressed outrage at the Likud encouraging its haredi (ultra-Orthodox) coalition partners to vote against Shasha-Biton

"This is not a coalition issue," Sa'ar said. "This crosses another crossing of a red line. The Likud once knew to respect proper parliamentary moves."

When Zohar saw that he did not have the support of Blue and White, he rescinded his request.