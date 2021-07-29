The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Budget: Deadline and government dissolution nears, discussions begin Sunday

If the budget is not approved by November 4, the government will be automatically dissolved, and snap elections will be called.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 29, 2021 11:41
Shekel money bills (photo credit: REUTERS)
Shekel money bills
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The battle over the budget officially starts this Sunday, when the Finance Ministry presents a draft of the budget and Economic Arrangements Law to the cabinet.
Cabinet members will have to approve the budget by next Thursday, before the Knesset goes on summer recess. The Knesset Finance Committee will deliberate on the budget during the break, and when Knesset resumes in October, it will have to approve the budget in three readings by November 4. If the budget is not approved by that date, the government will be automatically dissolved, and snap elections will be called.
That short timetable means there will be intense pressure to push things through quickly. It helps that the head of the Finance Committee, Alex Kushnir, is part of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's party, Yisrael Beytenu. But a lot of compromise by members of the coalition will be needed to avoid conflicts that could derail the plan.
Israel has not had a budget for more than three years and the Economic Arrangements Law that has been put forward is possibly the most ambitious and complex document of its type ever put forward. With every state budget, a new Economic Arrangements Law must be passed to incorporate government bills and legislative amendments that are needed in order for the government to fulfill its economic policy.
Several ministers have already begun expressing opposition. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Tuesday that he will not support the budget if the Health Ministry doesn't receive additional funding. Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli is in disagreement with Liberman about a proposed congestion tax on all cars entering Tel Aviv. And Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg has said that she will not approve a business licensing reform that would take certain powers away from her ministry.
However, most coalition members are dedicated to ensuring that the budget passes. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed that Israel’s defense establishment will receive NIS 58 billion in the upcoming 2022 budget, an increase of NIS 7 billion from the previous budget. “The prime minister, finance minister and defense minister welcome the agreement and call on all ministers and ministries to reach an understanding as soon as possible in order to approve the state budget in an orderly manner in the government and the Knesset,” read a statement issued following the agreement.
Agricultural reforms announced last week by Liberman and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer are being contested on the streets, but are unlikely to be challenged in the political echelons. The reforms, which would lower the prices of fruits, vegetables and eggs and promote imports to boost competition, are being protested by farmers who fear the measures will destroy their livelihoods. On Thursday morning, thousands of farmers and agricultural workers blocked roads and scattered agricultural produce and eggs in protest.
Among other controversial topics that remain in the upcoming budget are a wide-reaching plan to reduce excessive regulation and bureaucracy in government offices, which Liberman says would save the economy between NIS 7-8b. a year; raising the women's retirement age from 62 to 65; a housing plan to convert tens of millions of square meters of unused office space into residences to create new housing options; a plan to tax disposable plasticware and utensils; massive transportation infrastructure projects; and plans to boost Israel’s medical cannabis industry.
A set of reforms to the kashrut market that would effectively end the Chief Rabbinate’s long-held monopoly over the kashrut-supervision industry was already left out of the Economic Arrangements Law due to political considerations. It remains to be seen whether other political hot potatoes will be removed as well.


Tags Budget government israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by