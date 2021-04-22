Israeli-American solar energy pioneer Yosef Abramowitz runs for president

Israeli-American solar energy pioneer Yosef Abramowitz will throw his hat in the crowded ring of presidential candidates in the election expected to be held in May, he revealed Thursday.Abramowitz, who has met with a dozen MKs, will join a field that is set to include former Labor leaders Isaac Herzog and Amir Peretz, former Labor Party minister Simon Shetreet and former Likud MK Yehudah Glick. He considered running for the post seven years ago, but chose not to, due to lack of support. He is being urged to run by a coalition of environmental groups, led by the Strike for Climate group.Billed Captain Sunshine due to the solar fields he has built in Israel, Africa and around the world, Abramowitz has been nominated for a Nobel Prize. Abramowitz, 56, made aliya with his wife and five children from Massachusetts in 2006 and soon after co-founded Arava Power Company at Kibbutz Ketura.His wife, Susan Silverman, is a Reform rabbi and the sister of comedian Sarah Silverman. She was on Meretz's list for the current Knesset in an honorary slot far down the list. Abramowitz said when he considered running before that his wife would be “the best first lady” and would inspire the Jewish world.
