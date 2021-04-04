The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Who are the cast of key characters in Netanyahu’s trial?

This includes prosecutors, judges, and defense lawyers.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 4, 2021 20:39
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem's District Court February 8, 2021 (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem's District Court February 8, 2021
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
First Witness: Former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua who helped break open Case 4000, the Walla-Bezeq Affair for which Netanyahu stands accused of bribery
Prosecutors:
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit
Former state attorney Shai Nitzan
Lead prosecutor Liat Ben Ari
Lead Case 4000 prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh
Netanyahu defense lawyers:
Boaz Ben Tzur
Amit Hadad
Judges:
Rivka Friedman-Feldman
Moshe Bar-Am
Oded Shoham
Former top Netanyahu aides turned state’s witnesses
Shlomo Filber – accusing Netanyahu of bribery in Case 4000 after carrying out his illegal orders
Nir Hefetz – accusing Netanyahu of bribery in Case 4000 after carrying out his illegal orders
Ari Harow – providing background, but not direct accusations in Cases 1000 and 2000, recorded key Netanyahu meetings (by prime minister’s order) in Case 2000
Other Key Players:
Shaul Elovitch – in Case 4000, owner of Walla and of Bezeq and accused of bribing Netanyahu
Iris Elovitch – in Case 4000, wife of Shaul and accused of assisting in the bribery scheme
Zeev Rubinstein – a long-time friend of Netanyahu and Elovitch, who also had business connections to Elovitch and allegedly was a middle man for the Walla part of the media bribery scheme
Sara Netanyahu – the prime minister’s wife, a middle person for the Walla part of the Case 4000 media bribery scheme and received allegedly illegal gifts in Case 1000, but not indicted as a defendant
Eitan Tzafrir – Communications Ministry chief of staff who allegedly aided in Bezeq schemes
Avi Berger – Communications Ministry director-general who Netanyahu fired for blocking Bezeq schemes; he was replaced by Shlomo Filber
Arnon “Nuni” Mozes – in Case 2000, owner of Yediot Ahronot and accused of attempting to bribe Netanyahu
Arnon Milchin – in Case 1000, allegedly gave Netanyahu NIS 462,602 worth of illegal gifts
Hadas Kline – aide to Milchin and accusing Netanyahu of illegalities in Case 1000


