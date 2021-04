Who are the cast of key characters in Netanyahu’s trial?

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

First Witness: Former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua who helped break open Case 4000, the Walla-Bezeq Affair for which Netanyahu stands accused of briberyProsecutors:Attorney-General Avichai MandelblitFormer state attorney Shai NitzanLead prosecutor Liat Ben AriLead Case 4000 prosecutor Yehudit TiroshNetanyahu defense lawyers:Boaz Ben TzurAmit HadadRivka Friedman-FeldmanMoshe Bar-AmOded ShohamFormer top Netanyahu aides turned state’s witnessesShlomo Filber – accusing Netanyahu of bribery in Case 4000 after carrying out his illegal ordersNir Hefetz – accusing Netanyahu of bribery in Case 4000 after carrying out his illegal ordersAri Harow – providing background, but not direct accusations in Cases 1000 and 2000, recorded key Netanyahu meetings (by prime minister’s order) in Case 2000Other Key Players:Shaul Elovitch – in Case 4000, owner of Walla and of Bezeq and accused of bribing Netanyahu Iris Elovitch – in Case 4000, wife of Shaul and accused of assisting in the bribery schemeZeev Rubinstein – a long-time friend of Netanyahu and Elovitch, who also had business connections to Elovitch and allegedly was a middle man for the Walla part of the media bribery schemeSara Netanyahu – the prime minister’s wife, a middle person for the Walla part of the Case 4000 media bribery scheme and received allegedly illegal gifts in Case 1000, but not indicted as a defendantEitan Tzafrir – Communications Ministry chief of staff who allegedly aided in Bezeq schemesAvi Berger – Communications Ministry director-general who Netanyahu fired for blocking Bezeq schemes; he was replaced by Shlomo FilberArnon “Nuni” Mozes – in Case 2000, owner of Yediot Ahronot and accused of attempting to bribe NetanyahuArnon Milchin – in Case 1000, allegedly gave Netanyahu NIS 462,602 worth of illegal giftsHadas Kline – aide to Milchin and accusing Netanyahu of illegalities in Case 1000