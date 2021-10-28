The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gideon Sa’ar, Menachem Mazuz feud on splitting A-G role

Sa'ar has made splitting the attorney-general's powers into a separate chief prosecutor and separate chief legal adviser one of the main campaigns of his time as justice minister.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 18:02
View of Israel's Justice Ministry, containing the Attorney-General's Office, in Jerusalem on March 20, 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and former attorney-general and Supreme Court justice Menachem Mazuz took opposite sides of the debate on Thursday on the question of splitting the powers of the attorney-general into two roles.
Although the two legal titans were not on stage together, interviews of both of them were presented one after the other as part of an Israel Democracy Institute virtual conference.
Sa’ar has made splitting the attorney-general’s powers into a separate chief prosecutor and separate chief legal adviser one of the main campaigns of his time as justice minister.
He told the conference that he hoped to make the major change “after choosing the next attorney-general and with him.”
He noted that “in a few days we will be finishing assembling the [Attorney-General] Selection Committee,” and acknowledged that the change had not been possible in the early months of his term since “it will also need a law passed by the Knesset,” and the issue could prove controversial for the coalition’s liberal wing.
Gideon Sa'ar (credit: Rami Zernger) Gideon Sa'ar (credit: Rami Zernger)
However, unlike Sa’ar’s initiative to pass a new Basic Law to set the separation of powers relationship between the different branches of government – which he admitted is likely frozen by political disagreements within the coalition – he appeared more confident that he would succeed in splitting the attorney-general’s powers.
Ironically, Mazuz is more willing to compromise on the Basic Law for setting the separation of powers, which is itself less likely to pass.
Mazuz said that, though he personally opposes any Basic Law which would give the Knesset the power to override Supreme Court vetoes of Knesset laws, he would be willing to concede on this if the override required a super majority of 65-70 MKs, and in order to solidify the judiciary’s authority in other areas.
Yet, Mazuz was categorically opposed to splitting the attorney-general’s powers, saying that most democratic systems like Israel’s have one person wielding both prosecutorial and legal adviser powers.
Rejecting arguments made by others that other countries split these powers up, he said that there are some countries (like the US) that even combine the justice minister role into one person along with being chief prosecutor and chief legal adviser.
His implication was that critics incorrectly conflate countries which do keep the justice minister role separate with the idea of keeping the chief prosecutor and chief legal adviser separate.
“Separation will cause damage in almost every arena and will for sure politicize the job. The attorney-general role is built as apolitical, professional and independent… part of this happens because he is the chief prosecutor. He does not represent the government. He represents the nation. So he cannot be a political appointment,” said Mazuz.
Next, he gave an example where he was prosecuting a government official for a white collar crime which was accomplished using a computer system which had no controls.
Since, Mazuz was also chief legal adviser, besides indicting the specific official, he was also able to simultaneously order new rules for the relevant agency to place controls on using the computer system so that there would be no access without leaving a clear trace.
Both Sa’ar and Mazuz supported new legislation which could lead to disqualifying former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from running for prime minister while indicted, though they had some different ideas about how to proceed.


