Government vote could make West Bank annexation more difficult

A government vote on bylaws for its new coalition could make it more difficult to execute the annexation of West Bank settlements, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan warned on Saturday night.The word "sovereignty" is missing all together from the text of the draft decision posted on the prime minister’s website. Nor does the draft text lay out any specific procedures for a sovereignty vote as it set out the government’s operational procedures with respect to decision making, including on international matters. More significantly the text clarifies that the government’s agenda must have the joint approval of both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, who has opposed unilateral sovereignty moves.The coalition agreement between the Likud and the Blue and White parties specified that Netanyahu did not need Gantz’s approval to move forward with annexation.That agreement is not mentioned in the draft resolution, which leaves no wiggle room for annexation to move forward to a vote of the government or the cabinet without Gantz’s approval.Should the government approve the draft decision, it would put end to the “possibility of applying sovereignty in the coming months as promised by the prime minister because Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has already stated he would not agree to apply sovereignty without negotiations with the Arab world and that is not possible at this time,” Dagan said.“The electorate has been deceived. This is a total moral collapse,” said Dagan. Netanyahu has been elected three times in the past year as a result of his severity pledge, he added.“I call on the prime minister to stop this mockery now and not allow the approval of the bylaws in this way,” said Dagan.The proposed bylaws also allow for Netanyahu, upon consultation with Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, to bring sensitive international issues and agreement to the security cabinet rather than to the full government for a vote.There is no set date for Netanyahu to make good on his pre-election pledge to annex all the West Bank settlements. The earliest date by which Netanyahu could apply sovereignty had been set for July 1, but some 12 days later, not action has been taken.Netanyahu has prefer to apply sovereignty based on the dictates of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and with the approval the US. The Trump administration has yet to give a green light for Israeli annexation. It’s presumed that such a step must take place before the US presidential elections in November, after which the “widow of opportunity” for annexation would likely close.