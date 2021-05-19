Herzog enters race for president

Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog formally announced on Wednesday that he will run in the June 2 race for president, hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father, Chaim Herzog, who was Israel's sixth president

In a statement released to the press, Herzog said the internal conflicts revealed during the current military escalation revealed the importance of the president as a unifying figure. He said his family's history and his professional experience taught him that Israel cannot be taken for granted.

"The next president of the State of Israel will need to heal the rifts among us," Herzog said. "He will have to connect Jews here in Zion with their brothers in the Diaspora, improve Israel's international image, defend its good name in the family of nations and struggle against its haters."

Herzog served in the Knesset from 2003 to 2018 and as minister of Diaspora affairs, tourism, welfare and construction.

Other candidates who have officially announced that they are running are former Labor Party minister Shimon Shetreet, former Likud MK Yehudah Glick, former Labor MK Michael Bar-Zohar and solar energy pioneer Yosef Abramowitz. Israel Prize winning educator Miriam Peretz and possibly singer Yehoram Gaon will join the race by Wednesday's deadline. To run, they will need the support of at least ten MKs.

Herzog informed Jewish Agency Board of Governors chairman Michael Siegal that he would take a leave of absence from his post until the election. If Herzog would be elected president, a 10-member selection committee would be chosen by the Agency’s Board of Governors to choose Herzog's successor. The support of nine of the 10 members would be needed for approval, followed by the confirmation of the full board.

