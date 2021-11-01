High Court orders evacuation of Arab-owned property in Sheikh Jarrah

A parking lot and car wash belonging to Arabs in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem are set to be evacuated, after the High Court of Justice decided on Sunday evening to reject their appeal against the eviction orders issued in order to use the land for the needs of the public.



The case surrounds land used as a parking lot and car wash which the Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee is taking over for public use for a garden and path next to a planned hotel.



According to Israeli law, private land can be expropriated if it is needed for public use, such as for a park, infrastructure or public buildings.



This case is not related to the case of four Palestinian families who are facing This case is not related to the case of four Palestinian families who are facing eviction from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah due to the properties having belonged to Jews before 1948. Their case is also being discussed by the High Court and on Sunday the two sides in the case reportedly rejected a compromise that had been proposed by the court.



Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the rejection of the appeal on Sunday, saying "Evacuating the plot is a necessary step, now is the time to evacuate the families who took over the houses in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood (the Hebrew name for the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood)."

RELIGIOUS ZIONIST Party head Bezalel Smotrich (center-left) and supporters visit Sheikh Jarrah in May. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)



Tensions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood were sparked in May after the Jerusalem District Court denied an appeal against a decision to evict a number of Palestinian residents of the neighborhood from their homes. The court ruled that the current residents had not paid the required rent for many years and had not been able to disprove the claims of the Jewish Israelis to the property.



The tensions surrounding the evictions, along with tensions surrounding clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount, came to a head on Jerusalem Day, when Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem, sparking the 11-day IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls.



The decision to reject the appeal and the rejection of the proposed compromise by the two sides in the second case in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday also comes amid tensions surrounding Arab graves near the Yusufiya Cemetery in east Jerusalem and tensions surrounding seven hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners.

