The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

High Court poised to rule on explosive non-Orthodox conversion recognition

A ruling granting citizenship to individuals who converted through non-Orthodox movements in Israel would generate fierce opposition from the ultra-Orthodox parties and rabbinic leadership

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 19:58
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
The High Court of Justice has indicated it will shortly issue a decision on a critical case regarding the recognition of non-Orthodox conversions performed in Israel, with the likely outcome being that it will rule to grant state recognition for such conversions.
The case was first filed in 2005, and the High Court ruled on Monday that it will not grant any further requests to delay a ruling on the explosive issue of who is a Jew in the Jewish state.
Reform and Masorti (Conservative) conversions performed in Israel are currently not recognized for the purposes of obtaining citizenship under the law of return, as are Orthodox conversions and non-Orthodox conversions conducted abroad.
In 2005, the two non-Orthodox Jewish denominations filed a petition to the court demanding that citizenship be granted to several converts who converted through their conversion systems in Israel.
In a decision issued on Monday, the High Court noted the extremely lengthy period of time since the petition was first filed and the numerous requests by the state to delay a ruling while it seeks to find a legislative solution.
It said therefore that there was no reason to further delay a ruling, although asked the petitioning organizations to give an update on the current status of the petitioners seeking Israeli citizenship by Dec. 21.
In a similar case in 2016, the High Court ruled that an individual who converted through a non-state, independent Orthodox rabbinical court must be granted citizenship under the Law of Return.
The non-Orthodox movements believe the court is likely to rule in their favor due to the similarities of the case.
The ultra-Orthodox political parties and their rabbinic leadership are fiercely opposed to any such recognition, and in a statement made just this week the Council of Torah Sages of the Degel Hatorah Party denounced any such recognition, against the background of the looming decision.
Shas chairman and Interior Minister Arye Deri has introduced legislation which would circumvent any High Court ruling granting non-Orthodox converts citizenship, although it has not been advanced beyond the preliminary stages.



Tags Judaism high court of justice reform orthodox jews conversion conservatism Masorti
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why can pedophiles make aliyah but not a reformed Black convict? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by