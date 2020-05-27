The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

High Court: Netanyahu forming gov't is moral flaw in Israeli society

"The dismissal of the petition does not make it appropriate in the public aspect."

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 27, 2020 19:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks outside of court ahead of the start of his trial, May 24, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks outside of court ahead of the start of his trial, May 24, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
"It is not publicly appropriate that a Knesset member who had been indicted for severe corruption would receive the mandate to form a cabinet and serve as prime minister," the Supreme Court said Wednesday in the arguments of its decision not to ban Prime Minister Netanyahu from forming a coalition.

The court said that although it could not see any legal reason to prevent the task of forming a government from being given to Netanyahu that 'the dismissal of the petition “does not make it appropriate in the public aspect.'"

Judge Anat Baron said about the mandate being given to Netanyahu that, "one cannot deny that the formation of a cabinet by an individual facing a serious indictment does not coincide with the fundamental principles of Israeli democracy, particularly the loyalty and integrity of the authority, alongside the public trust in it.

"With that in mind,” she continued, “judicial involvement in the wish of the majority of Knesset members to give the mandate to form a government to a particular Knesset member holds a critical blow to the principle of the majority's sovereignty that lies at the very heart of democracy itself. Therefore, balancing these two powers, the respect for the wish of the majority overcomes."

Judge Menachem Mazuz said that "the reality in which a defendant facing serious corruption charges forms and heads a government creates moral and public difficulty that cannot be overestimated. Such a reality mirrors a social crisis and a moral flaw of the Israeli society and political system."

The judges also said they would order to ban the modified Norwegian Law, were it brought to the daily agenda.

"Such an amendment constitutes an attempt to personally and retrospectively change the outcome of the election after the election, while essentially breaching the right to vote and be elected,” the statement by the court said. 

The judges also criticized the significant weakening of the opposition's status in the coalition agreement, saying that "the status of the opposition in the Knesset is, too, an important aspect of our democratic regime."

Netanyahu's Likud Party criticized the judges' statements: “The citizens of Israel elected Prime Minister Netanyahu with an enormous majority, with Likud receiving the largest number of votes a political party ever got in the history of the country."

They described his win as “a huge victory for the leader of the Right and an unequivocal show of confidence in him.

“In a democracy, citizens vote in the polls and elect the prime minister,” the statement continued. “Whoever wants to replace the prime minister can run for office and let the citizens make the choice themselves."


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Supreme Court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by