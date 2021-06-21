The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel - comment

Israel came out from under the shadows of this endless instability in June with a new government and a promise of more transparency and renewed governance. However, the long-term effects of it may remain for years or forever. That the government of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose supporters tend to portray him as all-knowing and a brilliant historic leader, could jettison basic responsibilities and accountability, leaves many questions about Israel today.

A recent confusion about vaccines Israel offered the Palestinian Authority is an example. According to reports, Israel was going to transfer around 100,000 vaccines that would expire in weeks to Ramallah, and up to a million that would expire in July. Ramallah rejected them. Critics slam the Palestinian Authority for its refusal, claiming they should at least try to vaccinate the 60,000 people a day Ramallah claims it has the ability to vaccinate.

There is some typical arrogance built into this equation. Were Israel on the receiving end of some soon-to-expire vaccines being dumped on it, good questions would be raised whether Israel should accept them. The vaccination program requires two doses. A chaotic roll-out of soon-to-expire vaccines is not ideal.

So why did Israel wait until June to offer a million vaccines it had sitting around? If they weren’t needed in June, it stands to reason they weren’t needed in May or April. But in April and May, the Netanyahu team was still sitting around not forming a government. Like other things, such as the second flag march, the vaccination deal was put off. The deal with Ramallah appears cynical anyway, with Israel set to receive doses from Pfizer in September and October in lieu of the ones it was dumping on Ramallah. For the Netanyahu system of governance, everything appears to have come down to short term solutions and cynical choices.

An example of the short term-quick fix governance that underpinned Netanyahu’s system was the embarrassing series of plans and cancellations for Netanyahu to go to Abu Dhabi. First planned and canceled in late 2020 and early January after the Abraham Accords, another trip was canceled on February 4, because Netanyahu’s government had closed Ben-Gurion Airport due to a lockdown. Then on March 11, yet another trip was canceled at the last minute because Jordan didn’t want the Israeli prime minister transiting through. The bizarre trip had called for a plane change in Amman and a two-hour stop on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi. It was to occur right before the election, and voices in the UAE were shocked to see their country being used as a political prop.

The trips to the UAE were organized not like a visit by an important head of state in the wake of a historic peace agreement, but as a kind of afterthought, without basic planning. When the UAE or other monarchies in the Gulf host other leaders, or when their leaders go abroad, there are red carpets and honor guards and all the things one expects of a state visit. But for Israel’s leadership, the Abraham Accords were treated as an election prop, despite the lip service to their importance. A two-hour handshake on a tarmac and then back to Israel for elections was the concept.

Over the last decade, Israel preferred secretive diplomacy and personal diplomacy of those linked directly to the prime minister over public protocol diplomacy. It was chaotic, short term and often for short term signals and politics. The questions about why certain people were sent on certain trips became clouded in politics, such as stories about Mossad head Yossi Cohen being a possible future successor to Netanyahu. According to reports in March, the Israeli prime minister also made it impossible for Israel's foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, to go to the Gulf, lest he somehow take the spotlight. Now Israel's new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to go, to do what foreign ministers do.

On Sunday, Israel’s new government appointed 36 diplomats, a move held up by the Netanyahu administration. Why were key diplomatic posts left unfilled. This likely harmed Israel ability to respond to the May 10 Hamas aggression, eroding Israel’s standing globally. Netanyahu has long sought to gut the Foreign Ministry, not relying heavily on diplomats, but rather political appointments and personal diplomacy. The whole ship of state was mortgaged so one person could be its foreign minister, is defense minister and hold other leadership roles. At one point Netanyahu had up to five ministries.

On Sunday, Israel's new government appointed 36 diplomats, a move held up by the Netanyahu administration. Why were key diplomatic posts left unfilled. This likely harmed Israel ability to respond to the May 10 Hamas aggression, eroding Israel's standing globally. Netanyahu has long sought to gut the Foreign Ministry, not relying heavily on diplomats, but rather political appointments and personal diplomacy. The whole ship of state was mortgaged so one person could be its foreign minister, is defense minister and hold other leadership roles. At one point Netanyahu had up to five ministries.

Foreign reports mocked Netanyahu for holding five ministerial positions, noting he had not also created a "minister of magic." But the real joke appeared to be on the citizens of Israel, deprived of a basic functioning government for years. Having a foreign minister or defense minister is a basic aspect of government. Having one man do everything is not. In fact, Israel's authoritarian turn under Netanyahu sometimes appeared to exceed even the way things are done in places like Turkey and Russia, when it comes to governance, because at least there they tend to have ministers, even if the minister is serving at the pleasure of the dear leader. The chaos at the ministries continued through May 2021. Ministries were either held by Netanyahu or juggled like fruit for others. In early May 2021 the communications ministerial appointment was finally made, along with a science and technology minister and social equality minister and ministers of higher education and water resources.

Having functioning ministries and a large diplomatic corps is important in facing the challenges Israel faces. But for years this was weakened. While Iran or Turkey or other adversaries have large diplomatic corps to conduct major meetings abroad and shore up support and lobby, Israel became increasingly a one-person foreign diplomatic operation. The results were embarrassments and confusion and short term fixes for everything. Unsurprisingly also major issues of importance that are watched from abroad, whether the legal dispute in Sheikh Jarrah, or Bedouin land struggles, Gaza, relations with Jordan, the Western Wall or other deals, were left to simmer.

Simmering is what happened at Mount Meron. On April 30, massive crowding led to 45 deaths, one of the greatest tragedies in Israel's history. But to judge by the Netanyahu's administration's view of it, there was a lack of urgency in launching an investigation. It appears Orthodox parties forbid any investigation and under their orders the government did nothing. It was to be hidden away as if it never happened.Even authoritarian regimes investigate mass disasters where people die. But in Israel, there was to be no investigation. Forty-five dead. And no one to even question. Certainly no one to blame, because blame and following the money might reveal massive religious corruption and corners cut. It would reveal what everyone knew had happened during the pandemic where whole swaths of the country didn't have to obey regulations, where some schools were opened for certain communities. Because Israel under a decade of Netanyahu rule cemented the state-within-a-state doctrine where to keep haredi support no questions would ever be asked of swaths of the country. That is also why it took years to extradite one woman to Australia, and why there was a push for immunity laws in the Knesset to protect politicians from indictment.

Then there was the February 2021 mystery “oil spill” that affected dozens of beaches and was said at the time to be one of Israel’s major environmental disasters. Weeks later it was gone from the news. No investigation. No information. A random event, just happened and nothing to learn from it.

The systematic erosion of accountability in Israel, the lack of a budget, personal diplomacy replacing a diplomatic corps, politicized diplomacy, religious blackmail of government institutions and investigations, the concentration of power, erosion of trust, short term fixes for everything, managing various conflicts but never seeking an end to them, became endemic to Israel’s government and ending the impunity and consequences will take time.

