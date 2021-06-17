The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Is mother-tongue English now a prerequisite for prime minister? - analysis

The answer to that question could decide who replaces Netanyahu as Likud leader, no matter whether it will be in a matter of months or years.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 17, 2021 19:22
Bennett and Netanyahu squared off in an exchange of harsh words. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Bennett and Netanyahu squared off in an exchange of harsh words.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Until recently, the clearest path to the premiership in Israel was seen as going through the military. 
The higher the rank in the IDF, the easier it was to advance to the top politically. 
But lately, it is not the ranks on their shoulders that is helping politicians move up Israeli politics but their accents when speaking English – or lack of them.
Israel replaced Benjamin Netanyahu, who spent much of his childhood in suburban Philadelphia, with Naftali Bennett, who spent part of his childhood next door in New Jersey. Bennett has the added bonus of being raised by American parents. His mother Myrna called The Jerusalem Post her "home newspaper" at the Knesset on Sunday. 
Both Netanyahu and Bennett speak perfect English with American accents that have now become standard for prime ministers, raising the question of whether they have set a new norm. Has mother-tongue English has become a prerequisite for an Israeli prime minister?
The answer to that question could decide who replaces Netanyahu as Likud leader, no matter whether it will be in a matter of months or years. 
That race will include candidates with perfect English, like MKs Nir Barkat, Yuli Edelstein, Tzachi Hanegbi and Avi Dichter, against those who have struggled with the language, like MKs Israel Katz and Miri Regev. 
Barkat made a point of showcasing his English in videos he showed thousands of Likudniks at a rally last Thursday. The videos, which depicted Barkat speaking English to top international figures in politics and business, were intended to present himself to Likudniks as Netanyahu's natural successor. 
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spent his early childhood in London, when his father was posted there as a correspondent for Maariv. He speaks with a slight British accent, which would continue the trend of accents when speaking English that are anything but Israeli. 
The thick Israeli accents of Yitzhak Rabin and Menachem Begin when speaking English were seen as making them more authentically Israeli and endeared them to the world. Had Begin said "No more war, no more bloodshed" with the Queen's English - or Netanyahu's, it would not have felt the same. 
But the recent trend of Netanyahu and Bennett has made it likely that Israel will never go back, and American accents for its prime ministers are here to stay. 
Having the right army insignia on their shoulders, of course, cannot hurt a politician. But if they cannot explain it in Jersey, they apparently won't come to power in Jerusalem.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett israeli politics prime minister Language
