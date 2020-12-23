The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Israel holds more elections on average than most democracies - study

Since 1996, Israel has on average had a new election every 2.3 years compared to other countries with a gap of three or more.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 11:57
NETANYAHU AND GANTZ vote in April. Are we simply on our way to a fourth election? (photo credit: REUTERS)
NETANYAHU AND GANTZ vote in April. Are we simply on our way to a fourth election?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
With Israel getting ready to hold its fourth election in just two years, many in the Jewish state are getting overwhelmed with election fatigue, and it seems like many other countries have governments that are far more stable.
And according to a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute, these assumptions are entirely correct, with Israel ranked as having had more elections on average than nearly any other parliamentary democracy.
The study, conducted by IDI research fellow Prof. Ofer Kenig, found that since 1996, Israel has on average had a new election every 2.3 years.
By comparison, other parliamentary democracies are shown to be far more stable, as with the exception of the No. 2 slot on the list – Greece, with an average of one election every 2.5 years – every single country on the list has a gap of three years or more between elections.
For comparison, the country with the least amount of elections in the study, Ireland, has an election once every 4.5 years.
An IDI study lists the average frequency of elections parliamentary democracies age number of elections parliamentary democracies have had since 1996. (Photo credit: Prof. Ofer Kenig/Israel Democracy Institute)An IDI study lists the average frequency of elections parliamentary democracies age number of elections parliamentary democracies have had since 1996. (Photo credit: Prof. Ofer Kenig/Israel Democracy Institute)
It is worth noting that the study begins charting the average number of elections since 1996, the first year when Benjamin Netanyahu took power as prime minister.
And while it is unclear if this is a coincidence, Kenig nonetheless pointed blame at Israel's premier, as well as with the ability of parliamentary democracies to call for early elections so easily.
“This unfortunate reality is the result of a combination of a deep-seated crisis of governance compounded by the unbearable ease with which early elections can called, while at the same time we have a prime minister who has ensured that the public interest is held hostage to the leader's personal considerations," Kenig said in a statement.
Since 1996, Netanyahu has remained a central face in Israeli politics, and despite losing the prime minister's office in 1999, he has held onto it consistently since 2009, longer than anyone else in Israeli history.
And for Kenig, this is particularly interesting, as compared to other parliamentary democracies, "Netanyahu's long tenure in power places Israel in 6th place" in terms of average tenure for prime ministers in office.
But while some might claim that this indicates stability and consistency in the Prime Minister's Office and, consequently, the political landscape as a whole, Kenig disagrees.
"This sense of stability is illusionary," he explained.
"While the prime minister has remained in office, the political system has suffered from high-levels of instability for the past decade."
The fact that Netanyahu has consistently dominated the prime minister's office for over a decade at this point and remained a key player in Israeli politics for nearly three decades is a sore spot for many who oppose his leadership. This is reflected in the many attempts by Israeli politicians, most recently former Likud MK and major Netanyahu rival Gideon Sa'ar, to make term limits for the prime minister's position.
“Remaining in power for a long time is dangerous for the freedom of the nation,” Sa’ar said at the time, quoting former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin.
Incidentally, Netanyahu himself was in favor of term limits before he became prime minister the first time.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections israeli politics Israel Democracy Institute prime minister democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by