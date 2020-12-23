Israel holds more elections on average than most democracies - study

With Israel getting ready to hold its fourth election in just two years, many in the Jewish state are getting overwhelmed with election fatigue, and it seems like many other countries have governments that are far more stable.And according to a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute, these assumptions are entirely correct, with Israel ranked as having had more elections on average than nearly any other parliamentary democracy. The study, conducted by IDI research fellow Prof. Ofer Kenig, found that since 1996, Israel has on average had a new election every 2.3 years.By comparison, other parliamentary democracies are shown to be far more stable, as with the exception of the No. 2 slot on the list – Greece, with an average of one election every 2.5 years – every single country on the list has a gap of three years or more between elections.For comparison, the country with the least amount of elections in the study, Ireland, has an election once every 4.5 years. It is worth noting that the study begins charting the average number of elections since 1996, the first year when Benjamin Netanyahu took power as prime minister.
And while it is unclear if this is a coincidence, Kenig nonetheless pointed blame at Israel's premier, as well as with the ability of parliamentary democracies to call for early elections so easily."This unfortunate reality is the result of a combination of a deep-seated crisis of governance compounded by the unbearable ease with which early elections can called, while at the same time we have a prime minister who has ensured that the public interest is held hostage to the leader's personal considerations," Kenig said in a statement.Since 1996, Netanyahu has remained a central face in Israeli politics, and despite losing the prime minister's office in 1999, he has held onto it consistently since 2009, longer than anyone else in Israeli history.And for Kenig, this is particularly interesting, as compared to other parliamentary democracies, "Netanyahu's long tenure in power places Israel in 6th place" in terms of average tenure for prime ministers in office.But while some might claim that this indicates stability and consistency in the Prime Minister's Office and, consequently, the political landscape as a whole, Kenig disagrees."This sense of stability is illusionary," he explained. "While the prime minister has remained in office, the political system has suffered from high-levels of instability for the past decade."The fact that Netanyahu has consistently dominated the prime minister's office for over a decade at this point and remained a key player in Israeli politics for nearly three decades is a sore spot for many who oppose his leadership. This is reflected in the many attempts by Israeli politicians, most recently former Likud MK and major Netanyahu rival Gideon Sa'ar, to make term limits for the prime minister's position."Remaining in power for a long time is dangerous for the freedom of the nation," Sa'ar said at the time, quoting former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin.Incidentally, Netanyahu himself was in favor of term limits before he became prime minister the first time.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.