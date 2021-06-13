Israel's 36th gov't: Here is the expected list of new cabinet ministers

The 36th government of Israel is expected to be sworn in on Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m.
The expected list of ministers is as follows:
Prime Minister: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)
Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)
Deputy Prime Minister/Defense: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)
Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)
Finance: Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu)
Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)
Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)
Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)
Transportation: Merav Michaeli (Labor)
Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)
Public Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)
Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)
Economy: Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid)
Labor; Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)
Energy: Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid)
Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)
Intelligence Services: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)
Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)
Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)
Culture and Sports: Chili Tropper (Blue and White)
Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)
Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu)
Construction, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)
Regional Cooperation: Essawi Frej (Meretz)
Science and Technology: Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White)
Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)
Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamed Amar (Yisrael Beytenu)
Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)
Finance Committee chairman: Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu)
Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman: Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid)
Law and Constitution Committee chairman: Rabbi Gilad Kariv (Labor)
Aliyah and Diaspora Affairs Committee chairman: Yair Golan (Meretz)