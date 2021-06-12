The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

History in the making: How Bennett and Lapid's brotherly bond began

In 2012 Bennett won the primary to head Bayit Yehudi, and Lapid formed his Yesh Atid party. Both parties did well in the 2013 election. That was just the beginning for them both.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 12, 2021 22:47
Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid in the Knesset Plenum during June 2, 2021 presidential elections. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid in the Knesset Plenum during June 2, 2021 presidential elections.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
You never know when you’re going to start a revolution.
On August 28, 2012, I covered a debate of candidates for the chairmanship of the Bayit Yehudi Party at the Jerusalem College of Technology, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff Naftali Bennett faced off against then-MKs Daniel Hershkowitz and Zevulun Orlev.
Afterward, I spoke to Bennett for an hour outside on a bench at the college on that cool Jerusalem evening. While I asked most of the questions, he asked me if I had met with former anchorman Yair Lapid, who had entered politics three weeks earlier.
When I told him that I had a long meeting with Lapid at his Tel Aviv home in a room full of sports memorabilia and a shrine to Lapid’s idol, boxer Mohammad Ali, Bennett asked me questions about my impressions of him. At the conclusion of our conversation, Bennett asked me for Lapid’s phone number, which I gave him, unaware it would lead to history being made.
Bennett won the primary to head Bayit Yehudi, and Lapid formed his Yesh Atid Party. Both parties did well in the 2013 election. When Netanyahu formed the government, he first intended to leave out Bennett and then Lapid.
But Bennett and Lapid, who grew close since Bennett first called him, made a political pact to not join the government without the other. That forced Netanyahu to include both of them, at the expense of Shas and United Torah Judaism.
The brotherly bond between Bennett and Lapid irked Netanyahu throughout that government and led to him initiating early elections after two years.
Since then, the partnership has had its ups and downs. But they both said they never lied to each other and that they kept up a relationship of trust.
Bennett felt he could not trust Netanyahu to carry out a rotation as prime minister, but he could trust Lapid and work well with him.
Who knows? Maybe, the trust that began with Bennett receiving Lapid’s phone number that night is the basis for the new government of Lapid and Bennett that is set to be sworn in on Sunday night.


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by