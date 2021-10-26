The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Israel's coalition's next challenge: Kafr Kassem massacre bill

In an effort to build morale, coalition MKs and their spouses have been invited to a special party with a comedian and a singer on Friday at a wedding hall in Modi'in. 

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 18:43
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and ministers in his coalition attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Isaac Herzog in the Knesset on Wednesday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and ministers in his coalition attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Isaac Herzog in the Knesset on Wednesday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition is set to face a challenge in the Knesset on Wednesday, when the Joint List brings to a vote a bill that would establish a national day of mourning to commemorate the victims of the 1956 Kafr Kassem massacre in which 48 Israeli Arabs were killed.
Both Ra'am (United Arab List) and Meretz want to vote for the bill. Ra'am MK Waleed Taha and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz), who is not an MK, live in Kafr Kassem. Both have introduced similar bills in the past. 
New Hope Minister Ze'ev Elkin warned Meretz and Raam at a meeting on Monday that if they vote for the bill, right-wing ministers will take revenge and vote for right-wing opposition bills that could pass by a wide margin.
Ra'am MK Mazen Ghanaim responded that he is not worried about such threats and would vote in favor of the bill.
The opposition narrowly defeated the coalition on a bill last week that called for a commission of inquiry on education in the Arab sector.
An empty Knesset Plenum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)An empty Knesset Plenum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The coalition made progress toward passing the state budget in the Finance Committee on Wednesday. The controversial kosher certification reform plan advanced in committee as well.
The final votes on the budget are set for next Wednesday and Thursday. In an effort to build morale, coalition MKs and their spouses have been invited to a special party with a comedian and a singer on Friday at a wedding hall in Modi'in. 
Ra'am MKs are not expected to come to the event, because it is the anniversary of the Kafr Kassem massacre.


Tags Knesset israeli politics coalition Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by