Israel's coalition's next challenge: Kafr Kassem massacre bill

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition is set to face a challenge in the Knesset on Wednesday, when the Joint List brings to a vote a bill that would establish a national day of mourning to commemorate the victims of the 1956 Kafr Kassem massacre in which 48 Israeli Arabs were killed.

Both Ra'am (United Arab List) and Meretz want to vote for the bill. Ra'am MK Waleed Taha and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz), who is not an MK, live in Kafr Kassem. Both have introduced similar bills in the past.

New Hope Minister Ze'ev Elkin warned Meretz and Raam at a meeting on Monday that if they vote for the bill, right-wing ministers will take revenge and vote for right-wing opposition bills that could pass by a wide margin.

Ra'am MK Mazen Ghanaim responded that he is not worried about such threats and would vote in favor of the bill.

The opposition narrowly defeated the coalition on a bill last week that called for a commission of inquiry on education in the Arab sector.

The coalition made progress toward passing the state budget in the Finance Committee on Wednesday. The controversial kosher certification reform plan advanced in committee as well.

The final votes on the budget are set for next Wednesday and Thursday. In an effort to build morale, coalition MKs and their spouses have been invited to a special party with a comedian and a singer on Friday at a wedding hall in Modi'in.

Ra'am MKs are not expected to come to the event, because it is the anniversary of the Kafr Kassem massacre.