The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Knesset c'tee continues fight over equality bill

The bill is unlikely to pass due to opposition from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 16:29
View of the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
View of the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 10, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Thursday held another round of fiery debate regarding chairman Gilad Kariv's (Labor) push to pass a basic law anchoring into Israel's system the broad principle of equality.
Kariv started to initiate hearings over the issue after the High Court of Justice gave its own indirect encouragement to do so, when it ruled that it could not veto the Jewish Nation-State Law, but also indicated support for expressly endorsing equality as a meta-legal principle in Israel.
Currently, a number of basic laws and regular laws endorse and protect the principle of equality, but none of them do so referring to that principle explicitly.
Many of the coalition's parties, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett himself, are on record as having issues with aspects of the Jewish Nation-State Law, such as the law not giving explicit special consideration to the Druze-Israeli community.
Both the Druze-Israeli and Arab-Israeli communities took heavy offense when the law was passed, and they have periodically pointed to problematic results in the courts or by conservative government officials in their handling of minority rights issues.
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
When the High Court refused to veto the law, besides finding the law was not extreme enough to fit the very high standard for the judiciary to intervene regarding a basic law, the justices had also pointed out that higher courts or government agencies had often already corrected the limited number of instances in which the Jewish Nation-State Law may have been used controversially.
Despite Kariv's enthusiastic push that a democratic country like Israel must explicitly endorse the term "equality" as a foundational principle, and not suffice with protecting a series of rights that underlie equality, Yamina MK Yomtov Kalfon made it clear that Bennett and their party will not let the law pass.
Kalfon said that as long as the center-left parties would not pass legislation that Yamina wanted to deal with the African migrant issue and other questions which might reduce their fears of what the judiciary might do with a new basic law expressly affirming an unlimited equality principle, Yamina would block the initiative.
Religious Zionist Party and opposition MK Simcha Rothman and Kohelet Policy Forum lawyer Aharon Gerber said they believed that the Knesset should someday endorse the equality principle, but only after a basic law was passed to restrain the courts.
In the current balance of power, they feared that the courts would use such a new law to further undo the state's Jewish character and otherwise pursue left-wing policy agendas.  


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett Equality Gilad Kariv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

At UNGA, Bennett gave a domestic speech to an international audience - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by