Knesset returns from lockdown to shakedown

The Knesset plenum will return from its annual August shutdown on Monday to a week that is expected to be particularly intense.The Yesh Atid-Telem faction will meet on Monday for the first time since MK Ofer Shelah announced that he would challenge Yair Lapid for the party leadership. Lapid is expected to announce at the meeting whether he will agree to hold a leadership primary. Shelah made a point of visiting the situation room of the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak on Sunday at the request of Mayor Avraham Rubinstein to hear how the city is dealing with the coronavirus. The visit was seen as a reminder that Lapid would not be welcome in Bnei Brak, while Shelah could potentially receive haredi support to form a government. Lapid received an endorsement on Sunday from MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu, who wrote on Facebook that Lapid is the only candidate who could beat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“This is the time to tighten our ranks and stand behind the only alternative who can remove Netanyahu from power, Yair Lapid,” Hertzanu said.There will be a special session with Netanyahu on Wednesday on “the overwhelming failure of the government in handling the health and economic crisis.” Netanyahu will have to listen to opposition speeches in the plenum and then address the MKs.“The coronavirus crisis is not being managed,” Yesh Atid faction meeting head Meir Cohen said. “The economic situation of Israeli citizens is not getting better, and the infection rate in Israel keeps rising. The government is losing the trust of the public. The protests against the government that was formed to deal with coronavirus must reach the prime minister.”