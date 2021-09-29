The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid calls for ceasefire in Bennett's fight with Israel's doctors

Yair Lapid: "I will not let there be wars and struggles over credit between professionals and the government."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 15:44
ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ ( (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called for a cease-fire between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and top medical officials on Wednesday.
Speaking to ministers of his Yesh Atid Party, Lapid said Israel cannot afford to have the feud continue.
"I will not let there be wars and struggles over credit between professionals and the government," Lapid said. "The medical, economic and educational professionals issue their recommendations, and the government decides. This is the only proper hierarchy."
Lapid called for unity following the dispute that escalated in Bennett's speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
"We still have not defeated the pandemic," Lapid said. "We all have one enemy: the coronavirus."
Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2021 (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO /POOL VIA REUTERS) Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2021 (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO /POOL VIA REUTERS)
Bennett told the UN that "doctors are important, but pandemics can only be properly managed by a national leader."
The prime minister added: "Running a country during a pandemic is not only about health. It’s about carefully balancing all aspects of life that are affected by corona, especially jobs and education.”
Bennett faced criticism from inside his coalition on Wednesday. Meretz MK Yair Golan said his trip to the US was unnecessary and the UN speech could have been delivered from Israel.
Opposition factions filed a motion of no-confidence in the government on "its failure in managing the coronavirus." The motion will come to a vote on Monday, when the Knesset returns from its extended summer and holiday recess.


