Lapid calls for ceasefire in Bennett's fight with Israel's doctors

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called for a cease-fire between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and top medical officials on Wednesday.

Speaking to ministers of his Yesh Atid Party, Lapid said Israel cannot afford to have the feud continue.

"I will not let there be wars and struggles over credit between professionals and the government," Lapid said. "The medical, economic and educational professionals issue their recommendations, and the government decides. This is the only proper hierarchy."

"We still have not defeated the pandemic," Lapid said. "We all have one enemy: the coronavirus."

Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2021 (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO /POOL VIA REUTERS)

The prime minister added: "Running a country during a pandemic is not only about health. It's about carefully balancing all aspects of life that are affected by corona, especially jobs and education." Bennett told the UN that "doctors are important, but pandemics can only be properly managed by a national leader."

Bennett faced criticism from inside his coalition on Wednesday. Meretz MK Yair Golan said his trip to the US was unnecessary and the UN speech could have been delivered from Israel.

Opposition factions filed a motion of no-confidence in the government on "its failure in managing the coronavirus." The motion will come to a vote on Monday, when the Knesset returns from its extended summer and holiday recess.