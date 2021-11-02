Israel's right-wing held its largest political demonstration since Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu lost power in June at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Tuesday night.

Former Likud ministers Miri Regev and Amir Ohana and MKs Galit Distal Atbaryan and Gadi Yevarkan, along with Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Struck, Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben Gvir and rogue Yamina MK Amichai Chikli spoke at the rally, which was attended by thousands of people.

"Bennett stole power and lied to his voters - with Abbas and without class," Regev told the crowd.

Both Regev and Smotrich said that the rallygoers were the "people of light," versus the government and its supporters, the "people of darkness."

Ben Gvir was introduced as "the legend" and to the tunes of Sarit Hadad's "Ata Totach" (You Are Awesome).

He called MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) a terrorist and said that he was proud that his party blocked the establishment of a government with the "Islamic Movement," referring to Ra'am, and in contradiction to the Likud's denial that it ever offered Ra'am a place in its coalition.

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at a rally on November 2, 2021 at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Gadi Yevarkan spoke next and accused the Yamina party of being mercenaries, who were hired by the Left. He then claimed that every tax on transactions made by Israelis was essentially a payment to Hamas, citing a recent report by the NGO "Ad Kan" that claimed that government funds were making their way to Hamas in Gaza. He praised chikli for deserting the party and expressed hope that "the one and only" Netanyahu would regain power.

MK Golan , an activist against the asylum seekers in South Tel Aviv, was preceded by a video showing a woman with a blurred face tearfully describing a sexual assault by an asylum seeker.

Golan called Bennett a cheater liar and thief and said that he was an instrument in fulfilling the "wet, disgusting and revolting" fantasies of the Left.

A video display then showed disturbing pictures and news items about suicide bombs in the 90s during the Oslo Accords, and Rabin shaking hands with then PLO head Arafat, insinuating that Rabin was responsible for the bombings.

Songs played in between speakers included "We are believers sons of believers," "We want judicial justice," "Today is a holiday" and more.

An image of Yitzhak Rabin at the spot where he was murdered, placed there during a memorial service on November 2, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)

The crowd repeatedly shouted "Bennett go home" and "Bi-bi Bi-bi," referring to Netanyahu.

Not far away, a pro-peace rally was held by the Labor Party in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, at the spot where then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was shot and killed 26 years ago. His daughter, former deputy defense minister Dalia Rabin attended the rally, and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli was the keynote speaker.

She stressed that Rabin's legacy was that true security will only come from comprehensive diplomatic agreements. MK Nahman Shai also attended the event, as well as other Labor leaders.

"There is no day in which I do not feel the intolerable missed opportunity and the loss caused by the murder of Yitzhak Rabin," Labor's leader, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said.

She also addressed the politics of the current government, of which her party is a part, saying; “It is clear to us that that the government of which the Labor Party is currently a member, is not the government that will reach an agreement with the Palestinians. But it is also clear to us that our role in this government is to ensure that no steps are taken that prevent such an agreement in the future.

"Rabin’s way is truth. Simply the truth. To tell the people the truth. To tell the society and the State of Israel what is required, what must be done, even if it is difficult. Not to blur or to lie. To tell the truth.”

Rabin's Finance Minister, Avraham "Baiga" Shochat spoke after Michaeli and described Rabin's character traits from his close vantage point - namely, courage, honesty, and camaraderie.

“As the prime minister who led us, Yitzhak Rabin was at the center of the criticism, the verbal and written attacks in the public sphere, and the violent demonstrations on the streets. None of us, including Yitzhak, imagined that a Jew would pull a gun, aim it at his back, and with three shots kill him," Shochat said to the crowd.

"But it happened, right here at this spot. Have we learned from this dreadful act? Of course not. Is Israeli society more tolerant today than it was then? Of course not. Is there still the danger of a political assassination in Israel today? Of course there is. Is there still the danger that an Israeli public servant will be killed for doing their job? Of course there is. Is the public discourse in the Knesset, in the media, on the streets, and at demonstrations more tolerant and less violent? Of course not.

On the memorial day of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination and throughout the year, we must fight for those very things that were the headlines of the demonstration 26 years ago. That fight must carry on.”

There was also a small demonstration in front of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Tel Aviv home, urging her to help outposts in Judea and Samaria.