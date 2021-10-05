Ben Gvir, May Golan to visit Kafr Kassem to protest 'lack of governance'

MKs Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionists), May Golan (Likud) and other activists will demonstrate opposite the municipality building in Kafr Kassem on Tuesday afternoon, in protest of the "lack of governance" and in order to create "deterrence."

The mayor of Kfar Kassemת Adel Badir, said that he will not pay attention to the demonstrators and will not have them "receive press coverage on our backs."

Other MKs called on Ben Gvir to cancel the demonstration, arguing that it will only escalate the situation.