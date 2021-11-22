Let us bear arms to protect the Palestinians, left-wing activist says

Allow an Israeli civilian guard to bear arms to protect the Palestinians, called out left-wing activist Haim Shadmi during a Knesset conference on settler violence held Sunday.

"Give us the authority to bear arms," Shadmi said for the few minutes in which he took the floor in the two-hour session.

Allow the left-wing activist to create a civilian guard to protect the Palestinians from settler violence, he suggested.

"We will do the work for the Palestinians, we will not harm anyone. If you are not capable of doing the work, we will protect human life, because you do not know how to do it," he said.

Shadmi also spoke of his frustration with the debate itself.

"I don't know what is happening here, there is a debate as if the 'occupation' and 'settler violence' just started in the last few years," Shadmi said.

"I hear here, one MK after the other... what is this, a conference that is all talk. Where are the solutions?" he asked.

Organizers of the conference distanced themselves from his statement.

"The remarks made at the end of the conference by Haim Shadmi do not represent our position in support of a non-violent struggle to end to the occupation through peaceful means," the conference organizers stated.

They added that they wished that those who were outraged at Shadmi's words would also speak up against "the severe violence that settlers have used against Palestinians and Israelis in recent weeks."

The event took place just one day after a terror attack in the Old City in which tour guide Eli Kay , 26, was killed and four others were injured.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke of the terror attack at the start of the conference.

"A man was killed yesterday and you are holding a conference on settler violence, are you stupid?" Ben-Gvir asked.

He asked for a moment of silence in Kay's memory. When the room did not immediately respond, he asked if they were not "ashamed."

Ben-Gvir stood up and continued to shout for a moment of silence until he was ousted from the room.