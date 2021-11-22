Old City terror attack victim Eli Kay laid to rest in Jerusalem.

Eli Kay, who was shot dead by a Hamas terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, was brought to his final resting place at the Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.

An ardent Zionist dedicated to the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, and a close and devoted friend, is how Kay was remembered by his friends.

Eli made aliyah from South Africa in 2016 by himself, studied at a Chabad yeshiva in Kiryat Gat and then enlisted in the army.

The IDF initially refused to allow him to serve in a combat unit because of certain medical issues but Eli was insistent and was eventually allowed to join the Paratroopers Brigade in the “Arrow” company for ultra-Orthodox soldiers. He served for part of his stint along the Gaza border.

Following his army service, Eli went to live on Kibbutz Nirim in the Gaza border region where he worked in agriculture, something he did, said Ariel, a fellow soldier in Eli’s Paratrooper company, to further connect himself to the Land of Israel.