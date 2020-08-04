The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Likud facing debts, firing staff, mulling selling branches - exclusive

Party director-general: Just streamlining after elections

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 17:19
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removing his mask (photo credit: ELI DASSA)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removing his mask
(photo credit: ELI DASSA)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud has been hit hard financially after five consecutive elections and is facing significant debts to banks and suppliers, current and former party officials revealed exclusively to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
The party faced massive expenditures from running in municipal races nationwide, followed by internal primaries and then three general elections. The officials said the debts would make it very hard for the Likud to face another general election, which would be initiated automatically if a state budget is not passed by August 25.
“The situation is awful,” one party official said, while a former party official in contact with current employees said the Likud was “approaching bankruptcy.”
The current and former party officials revealed that Likud employees were being fired while others were desperately looking for work. One party official said selling party branches was inevitable.
The Likud owns 15 buildings nationwide that host the largest of its 190 branches. Most of the branches were almost always empty before the coronavirus pandemic and with few exceptions, they are empty buildings now.
The largest is the Likud’s historic Tel Aviv headquarters, Metzudat Ze’ev, a 14-story building in central Tel Aviv, located a block away from the Dizengoff Center mall on land that is seen as prime real estate. The dilapidated building hosts a museum about party mentor Ze’ev Jabotinsky.
“Netanyahu wishes he could close all the branches, and if we were a dictatorship, he really would,” one party official said.
Natan Engelsman, a member of the Likud’s governing secretariat that oversees that party’s finances, said secretariat members have not been briefed about the financial situation, as they would have been in the past. 
“There is no transparency nowadays or the institutions there once were before we became a party of only the leader,” Engelsman said. “The world has changed, and we don’t need branches or the Metzuda. No one comes to the Metzuda anymore, and there is nowhere to park. Events take place elsewhere. If there are debts, they should sell these empty buildings, but every party has its own internal interests.”
Likud Director-General Tzuri Sisso responded that “there is a normal process of streamlining after two consecutive years of primaries, municipal and general elections.” He said “workers are being let go that we need less at this time.”
Asked about party branches, he said none would be sold and in fact renovations were taking place and the Likud may even open more.
A Likud spokesman said only four or five workers would be fired who are not needed when there is no upcoming election.
“There is no impending catastrophe or bankruptcy, but there are pressures,” the Likud spokesman said. “There is nothing dramatic financially, just holes that have to be filled after the elections.”
 
Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy responded that “Netanyahu is in a battle for his political survival” due to his corruption cases, and therefore it as unlikely that debts in his party would influence his decisions about whether to initiate another general election.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud debt Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by