Likud MK reported to ethics committee over calls to 'jail' coalition members

"We must imprison them in pens, otherwise they'll kill us."

By TAMAR BEERI
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 15:32
Likud MK David Amsalem being escorted out of the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
Likud MK David Amsalem being escorted out of the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
Numerous politicians and political activists filed complaints to the Knesset's ethics committee over Likud MK David Amsalem's threats that he voiced throughout the past week directed towards his political rivals.
During a Twitter Space discussion that was open to the public, Amsalem said that the High Court of Justice should be "run over" and that leftists must be "jailed."
"A crazy, Bolshevik, anti-Zionist gang has taken over the country," he said angrily during the discussion, which was recorded and shared widely on social media and in the Israeli media. "[Former] prime minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is an emissary from God. He is the most important Jewish leader in 100-150 years."
He then said the people will vote for the Likud, which will win the next elections, and that once they are in power, they will carry out drastic changes. The first that he mentioned was that any official who opposes the government will have their salary cut. 
Amsalem also claimed that if he becomes chairman of the Knesset, he will not let the members of the current coalition enter the plenum. "They can go to their High Court. We'll also replace the judges there immediately, on the day we win," he said. "This story of Begin, 'There are judges in Jerusalem,' is over. We will run them over."
Government-Knesset Liaison Dudi Amsalem spoke on behalf of the government and criticized MK Mickey Levy for proposing the amendment, November 4, 2020. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)Government-Knesset Liaison Dudi Amsalem spoke on behalf of the government and criticized MK Mickey Levy for proposing the amendment, November 4, 2020. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)
"We will bring about laws that they will not recover from for 20 years. In order to control, we will delete the word 'justice.' It doesn't exist anymore. We must imprison them in pens, otherwise they'll kill us. The leftists are the richest and wealthiest in the country."
He then claimed that the Arab Knesset members believe that Jews are stupid and say that they take Jews' money. 
"The Arabs walk around the Knesset as state administrators and say: The Jews are stupid, we also take their money and they also build cities for us," he said. "The Arabs pay no property taxes, no electricity and no water - and build in violation of the law. Thousands of huts - the entire Negev is theirs.
As a result of these comments, several complaints were filed to the newly-formed Ethics Committee of the Knesset. Michal Rozin of Meretz filed the first complaint to the committee due to his comments out of concern that his words would lead to "incitement and real violence."
The other complaint filed to the committee against Amsalem was by Amir Haskel, political activist and leader of the anti-Netanyahu protests that took place throughout 2020 and 2021 in front of the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem. "I'm tired of Amsalem's rants," he said.
There was initially a lot of controversy around the creation of the ethics committee, as it was created without agreement from the opposition and the members of the opposition which were instructed to join the committee quit shortly thereafter.
A resident of Israel's north filed a formal complaint to her local police station in Rosh Pina, as well, due to the violent commentary. She told Walla! that, while at first she took his comment about running over leftists as an expression, she later heard his speech about the future he plans for when he is in a position of power, and that is what drove her to formulate the complaint.


