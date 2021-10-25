Massive allocations to Israel's Arab sector here to stay - Abbas

Ra'am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas took credit for more than NIS 30 billion allocated to the Arab sector at a Knesset press conference on Monday.

Abbas said the allocations would have an immediate positive impact on all parts of Arab, Bedouin and Druze society.

"There is a new agenda for Israel and Arab society," Abbas said. "We are taking responsibility and initiative. These plans implement the vision of Ra'am."

Abbas said he proved he is changing not only politics but also Israeli society. From now on, he said it will be natural that Arab parties will be in governing coalitions

He dismissed criticism that he was being paid off for keeping the narrow government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in power.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and MK Mansour Abbas in the Knesset. This week, various members of the coalition – foremost Abbas’s Ra’am party – signaled that they may not vote for the budget if certain conditions were not met. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

He said the Arab sector deserves what was allocated in order to bridge the gaps with Jewish communities. He said the Israeli economy as a whole would be helped by the allocations.

Abbas said he did not believe he would become a minister in the current government. But he did not rule out joining a government in the future.

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid) added at the press conference that "what matters most is hope, and what the government passed provides the Arab sector a lot of hope."