The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

MKs face criticism for not following the same COVID rules they voted for

Knesset staff members have expressed outrage that MKs will not be obligated by the green pass that is required for non-MKs in the building, as well as for teachers and other state employees.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 21:41
Another long night in the Knesset this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Another long night in the Knesset this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Knesset members faced criticism on Saturday night for voting to limit workplaces with coronavirus regulations but not applying the rules to themselves.
Channel 12 reported that Knesset staff members have expressed outrage that MKs will not be obligated by the Green Pass that is required for non-MKs in the building, as well as for teachers and other state employees.
MKs have immunity, so they cannot be asked if they have been vaccinated. But they can be asked to undergo regular COVID-19 PCR or antigen tests.
Knesset House Committee chairman Nir Orbach (Yamina) urged Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) and director-general Gil Segal to find a way to resolve the dispute.
“There is no reason why we should not have to present documentation proving we were vaccinated or tested,” Orbach said.
Knesset Health Committee chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina) said the fact that MKs have immunity from prosecution did not give them immunity from COVID-19. She said MKs should set a personal example for the good of their health and that of other workers at the Knesset.
Strategic Planning Minister Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu), who vocally resisted getting vaccinated for months, said MKs had confided in him that they had quietly made the same decision.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett entering Knesset meeting, August 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett entering Knesset meeting, August 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
At least 17 current MKs and ministers have endured COVID-19, with MKs Gilad Kariv (Labor) and Ofer Cassif (Joint List) the latest to get very sick from the virus. Likud MK David Bitan was intubated for weeks and nearly died.
MK Ya’acov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) obtained the virus when he was health minister. Gila Gamliel (Likud) infamously contracted the virus after violating regulations by going to a synagogue on Yom Kippur last year.
MKs Ayman Odeh (Joint List), Sami Abou Shehadeh (Joint List), Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism), Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas), Yinon Azoulay (Shas), Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid), Inbar Bezek (Yesh Atid) and Blue and White ministers Pnina Tamano-Shata and Orit Farkash-Hacohen have also suffered from COVID-19.
The Likud accused Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of a “massive blunder” that led to the deaths since the current government was formed in June.


Tags israeli politics Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to repair its relationship with Democrats - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by