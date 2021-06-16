The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Moroccan king congratulates Bennett on premiership

“I’m happy to send you warm blessings and a wish of good luck in honor of your election as prime minister of the State of Israel,” the king wrote.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 16, 2021 14:27
Moroccan king Mohammed VI (right) and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid in the Moroccan capital Rabat in September 2011 (photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER / REUTERS)
Moroccan king Mohammed VI (right) and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid in the Moroccan capital Rabat in September 2011
(photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER / REUTERS)
Moroccan King Mohammed VI sent new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a congratulatory letter on Wednesday.
“I’m happy to send you warm blessings and a wish of good luck in honor of your election as prime minister of the State of Israel,” the king wrote.
“I take this opportunity to emphasize to you that the Kingdom of Morocco is determined to continue its active role and good efforts to promote a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East, which will ensure that all nations of the region live beside one another in security, stability and friendship,” Mohammed VI added.
Israel and Morocco announced that they would move towards normalizing ties in December 2020, making it the fourth country to join the Abraham Accords framework of establishing and strengthening relations between Israel and Arab countries. Israel and Morocco exchanged economic liaison offices, which were previously closed in 2002. There are approximately 1 million Israelis with family origins in Morocco.
Bennett thanked the Moroccan king for his warm wishes.
“Israel sees Morocco as a friend and an important partner in the efforts to promote peace and security in the region,” Bennett said. “I will act to tighten Israel-Morocco relations in every area, for the welfare and prosperity of both nations, which have a friendship going back many years.”
Leaders of other Abraham Accords countries congratulated Bennett earlier this week.
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on taking office on Monday, the official news agency of Bahrain reported. 
The prince expressed his desire that the newly formed government would succeed in its missions "in a way that would strengthen development, stability and peace in the region and the world."
The United Arab Emirates congratulated Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a tweet saying that they "look forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment."
The country's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed called Lapid to discuss "mutual cooperation and Abrahamic Accords," according to the UAE Foreign Ministry's readout.
They joined leaders from around the world who congratulated Bennett, including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidents of Ukraine, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and others, the chancellors of Germany and Austria and prime ministers of Great Britain, India, Canada, Hungary, Italy and more.
Maayan Giloh contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett morocco foreign affairs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by