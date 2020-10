cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Right-wing MK Naftali Bennett , who has racked up the image of being anti-LGBTQ, strove to change that image in an Instagram conversation with journalist Maayan Adam on Thursday.According to N12, Bennett insisted that from a civil-rights perspective the LGBTQ community should not be treated any differently."I'm about respecting each individual -- live and let live," Bennett said. "As such, every legal and civil right afforded to a straight person should be equally afforded to those in the LGBTQ community. This conversation isn't about halacha -- which cannot be changed. This is about rights."His apology followed: "To the LGBTQ community, I love you very much, and it troubles me that it's perceived as though I have any problem."On Friday morning, Member of Knesset Yulia Malinovsky fired back , accusing him of hypocrisy, and questioning his loyalties."Where were you," she asked. "This week, a vote commenced regarding civil marriages? You're a liar. You tell people what they want to hear."Bennett has been rising in most political polls lately, at the expense of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party.His party has a history of being anti-gay. Fellow MK Bezalel Smotritch said in 2015 that "gays control the media." He also organized the "beast parade" in protest of the pride parade.