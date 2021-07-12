The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu: Bennett 'surrendered' to Mansour Abbas

"If Mansour Abbas will ask him to stand on one foot, clap and put his hands on his head, Bennett will do it. Bennett is a weak and extorted prime minister."

By GIL HOFFMAN, JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 12, 2021 16:49
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on July 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu mocked his successor, Naftali Bennett, at a Likud faction meeting on Monday for giving in to the demands of Ra'am (United Arab List) in a coalition crisis that was resolved late Sunday night. 
Ra’am threatened to stop supporting the coalition on Sunday due to talks with the rival Joint List on a parliamentary safety net. Bennett agreed to a list of demands from Ra'am by the end of the day. 
Netanyahu said Bennett "surrendered to Abbas" and "sold him the Negev" three hours after he issued his demands. 
"Bennett has only six seats, and in this reality, every anti-Zionist MK in the coalition is de facto PM," Netanyahu told his faction. "Bennett will have to continue to surrender to the dictates of every anti-Zionist Arab MK. If Mansour Abbas will ask him to stand on one foot, clap and put his hands on his head, Bennett will do it. Bennett is a weak and extorted prime minister."
MANSOUR ABBAS in the Knesset. (Photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)MANSOUR ABBAS in the Knesset. (Photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
On Sunday evening, the government approved the transfer of certain authorities from the Economy Ministry to the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry. The government statement said that the authorities in question were the senior branch of socio-economic development in the Bedouin society in the Negev, as well as the Bedouin Development and Settlement Authority in the Negev.  
Ra'am faction chairman Walid Taha, said on Sunday night that "at the end of a day full of negotiations, and as partners in the coalition, we have reached agreements regarding the immediate implementation of a series of decisions from the Ra'am coalition agreement, in addition to other decisions related to Arab society." 
"In the coming days we will witness significant decisions on many issues related to Arab society," Taha added.
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar defended the government and bashed the opposition in his faction meeting. 
"There was never an opposition that sought to delegitimize a government like this one," he said. "This is the continuation of the delegitimization process of the institutions of state and the justice system that has been carried out in recent years, which is now being aimed at the government and Knesset. They oppose everything, they filibuster everything, including laws they agree with, which they passed themselves. This is against the interests of the state." 
Sa'ar said there were a lot of bills that were not approved because of these fillibusters and the coalition will need to learn how to deal with this phenomenon in order to prevent damage to the State of Israel and it citizens,
"This is a lack of responsibility that we have never seen before," he said. "There is a wild style here, incitement, a stream of lies."
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz also attacked Netanyahu and the government in his faction meeting.
"We were in opposition for many years but we never did what the opposition is doing today," he said. "We never said that the government wasn’t legitimate. We never stopped the Knesset from working." 
Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett israeli politics Mansour Abbas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by