Netanyahu fails at attempt to stay Likud leader for years

According to Likud bylaws, the party must hold a leadership race ahead of the next election for Knesset. If Netanyahu would move up the primary to the weeks ahead, chances are that no serious candidate would challenge him, and he would then be able to remain Likud leader until just ahead of the next Knesset election – which could be years away.

But Likud secretariat head MK Israel Katz and Likud Central Committee head MK Haim Katz both announced that they strongly oppose advancing the primary, the former saying that right after losing power, the party needs a period of stability without internal fights.

"Bibi was chosen by a wide margin to be our leader for the next four and a half years and no one is challenging that," Haim Katz said. "So why would we need to have primaries now? We need Bibi to lead the opposition now and bring down this government."

Israel Katz also opposes advancing the primary, because Netanyahu could be more vulnerable later on, as his criminal trial advances. Those who see themselves as future Likud leadership candidates oppose advancing the primary, including Katz and MKs Nir Barkat, Yuli Edelstein and Avi Dichter.

Barkat criticized Netanyahu for not being willing to rotate as prime minister with a candidate from Likud, a move that could have kept the party in power.

"I think the prime minister made a mistake in judgment," Barkat told Channel 12. "Had the prime minister been willing to move aside and hold primaries for a candidate who would head the nationalist camp, I think the camp would have united behind the winner. But he made a mistake in what he decided."

A battle is expected within Likud over the sparse posts available to the party in the opposition.

Secret ballot votes will be held in the faction for the posts of faction chairman and chairman of the Knesset State Control Committee.

Netanyahu wants the faction chairman, who will coordinate the opposition parties, to be his close confidant former Knesset speaker Yariv Levin. Former minister Gila Gamliel is running against him. Levin has an advantage because he speaks fluent Arabic and can try to cooperate with the Joint List.

The State Control Committee, which monitors the government, cannot be held by a former minister, due to conflicts of interest. The candidates for the post are outgoing Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar and MK Shlomo Karhi.

There are also a limited number of places on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense and Finance committees. There are many more MKs in Likud who want to be on the committees than there are Likud MKs assigned to the committees.