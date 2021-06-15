The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu fails at attempt to stay Likud leader for years

Likud MKs fight over sparse posts in Knesset available for them: faction chairman and Knesset State Control Committee chairman.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 15, 2021 14:59
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Health minister Yuli Edelstein (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on April 20, 2021.21 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Health minister Yuli Edelstein (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on April 20, 2021.21
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Likud and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu tried unsuccessfully over the last few days to persuade top figures in his party to advance the next Likud leadership primary, sources in the party said Tuesday.
According to Likud bylaws, the party must hold a leadership race ahead of the next election for Knesset. If Netanyahu would move up the primary to the weeks ahead, chances are that no serious candidate would challenge him, and he would then be able to remain Likud leader until just ahead of the next Knesset election – which could be years away. 
But Likud secretariat head MK Israel Katz and Likud Central Committee head MK Haim Katz both announced that they strongly oppose advancing the primary, the former saying that right after losing power, the party needs a period of stability without internal fights. 
"Bibi was chosen by a wide margin to be our leader for the next four and a half years and no one is challenging that," Haim Katz said. "So why would we need to have primaries now? We need Bibi to lead the opposition now and bring down this government."
Israel Katz also opposes advancing the primary, because Netanyahu could be more vulnerable later on, as his criminal trial advances. Those who see themselves as future Likud leadership candidates oppose advancing the primary, including Katz and MKs Nir Barkat, Yuli Edelstein and Avi Dichter. 
Barkat criticized Netanyahu for not being willing to rotate as prime minister with a candidate from Likud, a move that could have kept the party in power.
"I think the prime minister made a mistake in judgment," Barkat told Channel 12. "Had the prime minister been willing to move aside and hold primaries for a candidate who would head the nationalist camp, I think the camp would have united behind the winner. But he made a mistake in what he decided."
A battle is expected within Likud over the sparse posts available to the party in the opposition. 
Secret ballot votes will be held in the faction for the posts of faction chairman and chairman of the Knesset State Control Committee.
Netanyahu wants the faction chairman, who will coordinate the opposition parties, to be his close confidant former Knesset speaker Yariv Levin. Former minister Gila Gamliel is running against him. Levin has an advantage because he speaks fluent Arabic and can try to cooperate with the Joint List. 
The State Control Committee, which monitors the government, cannot be held by a former minister, due to conflicts of interest. The candidates for the post are outgoing Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar and MK Shlomo Karhi. 
There are also a limited number of places on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense and Finance committees. There are many more MKs in Likud who want to be on the committees than there are Likud MKs assigned to the committees. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by