The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu has had his day in court, but what has really changed?

“It can’t be” that one man can be prime minister and stand trial at the same time, it was intoned. Yet here we are.

By HERB KEINON  
MAY 27, 2020 21:43
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his codefendants in court on Sunday. (photo credit: AMIT SHABI/YEDIOTH ACHRONOTH/POOL)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his codefendants in court on Sunday.
(photo credit: AMIT SHABI/YEDIOTH ACHRONOTH/POOL)
The picture prominently displayed on the front page of the country’s newspapers Monday morning of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing as an accused defendant in the Jerusalem District court, his mouth and nose covered by a blue mask and his eyes cast downward, is one that he tried so hard, for so long, to prevent.
It is also one that his opponents tried so hard, for so long, to make sure would be captured and splashed everywhere. Yediot Aharonot, the paper whose publisher, Arnon “Noni” Mozes, is a codefendant in one of the cases, seemed to take special glee in featuring the photo on its front page, writing above it in large, black letters dripping with schadenfreude: “The defendant rose to his feet.”
And then it was over.
Fifty minutes after entering the courtroom, and after he delivered his j’accuse speech on the courthouse steps surrounded by Likud faithful, Netanyahu exited the courtroom, and won’t have to return until mid-July – and even that is not certain.
And the sun came up the next morning. And the birds chirped. And Netanyahu’s supporters supported him. And Netanyahu’s detractors detracted. And the State of Israel lived to witness another day.
“Lo yachol l’hiyot,” it can’t be, is a phrase overused in the Hebrew language, and one doubly overused when speaking of the Netanyahu saga.
“It can’t be” that a man indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust can stand for elections, it was said. “It can’t be” that this man, whose party won more votes than any other party in the land, will be mandated with forming a government, it was argued. “It can’t be” that one man can be prime minister and stand trial at the same time, it was intoned. It just can’t be.
Yet here we are. It can be, it did happen, and the sky did not fall. Is it good? Is it healthy? Is it anything any right-thinking citizens would wish for their country? Obviously not, but it does not signify the beginning of the end.
No, Sunday’s trial was not the beginning of the end for Israel. If anything, Sunday’s trial opening was – to quote Churchill in an utterly different context – the end of the beginning of the Netanyahu legal saga.
Netanyahu is now in court. All the doomsday forecasts that Israel’s democracy would be trampled in an attempt to keep that picture of him looking downtrodden in court from being shot, were for naught. The system proved hardy. The State of Israel, its democracy, its checks and balances, its resilience and the solidarity of its people are strong and can withstand even this.
We are only at the end of the beginning of this saga because now the trial starts – now all the evidence must be heard and the witnesses examined and cross-examined. Now it is not only selected leaks that will be in the public domain. Now Netanyahu truly will get his day in court, and the burden falls not on his lawyers to prove he is innocent, but, rather, on the prosecution to prove beyond doubt that he is guilty. Now the real work begins.
AND REACHING this point, as Bar-Ilan University law professor Yedidia Stern wrote last week in a Yediot column, is “no small thing.”
“There are those who are wailing about the status of democracy in Israel, comparing it to half-democratic states like Hungary, Poland and Brazil. This is a wild exaggeration. The opening of the Netanyahu trial, without blinking, is crushing proof of this,” he wrote.
The danger now is that – as a result of the trial – half the country will lose faith in the political process, and the other half in the legal system.
The anti-Netanyahu camp will believe that now every decision the prime minister makes – including fateful life-and-death decisions – will be colored by his trial, and that everything he does, from extending sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria to blasting Iranian positions in Syria, will be done with an eye on how it will impact the judges.
And the pro-Netanyahu camp will believe that the court is stacked against him, and that the judges are mere puppets in a system rigged against the Right.
Both positions are overwrought, and what is needed is for good people to give others – even those with whom they disagree adamantly – the benefit of the doubt, not to attribute to the other side the absolute worst intent.
Or, as Stern wrote, “Both sides of the coin – no confidence in the executive branch and no confidence in the judiciary – are not justified. Netanyahu has the benefit of the doubt that he will use his authority as needed and as he swore under oath for the good of the nation. He risked his life as a soldier and dedicated it, as a gifted politician, for the good of all. He must not be suspected of treason to the interests of the state.”
In parallel, he continued, “It is absurd to think that the court – of which no one knows the political positions of its members – is looking to frame the prime minister. We should have full faith in the function of both branches: the judicial and the executive.”
Even in cynical times such as these, it is wise to not always think the absolute worst. No, Yair Lapid, Netanyahu – as the Yesh Atid head ridiculously charged – is not trying to trigger a civil war. No, Netanyahu, the judiciary is not trying to frame you. Neither the prime minister nor the judges are looking to undermine or enfeeble the state. Let’s at least give them that.g


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El As post-Soviet immigration turns 30, what conclusions can be drawn? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by